West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (28 July – 3 August 2020)

CHAD

UPSURGE OF VIOLENT INTERCOMMUNAL CLASHES IN OUADDAÏ

In the Sudanese town of El Geneina, bordering Chad, intercommunal clashes had been going on for a week, causing numerous casualties. Consequently, authorities in Adre (Chadian town 30 km from El Geneina) closed the border between Chad and Sudan on 24 July. Clashes on 26 July alone resulted in more than 30 deaths according to health authorities of Adre. Throughout 2019, intercommunal conflicts at the Sudanese border ravaged eastern Chad, prompting Chadian authorities to impose a six-months state of emergency in Ouaddaï and Sila provinces in August 2019. An additional spike of violence in December 2019 resulted in the influx of 16,000 refugees from West Darfur. The recurrent clashes between communities in this zone have resulted in important cross-border population movements to the Kouchaguine-Moura refugee camp in Chad over the past few months.

LAKE CHAD BASIN

DEADLY ATTACKS ON CIVILIANS IN CAMEROON AND CHAD

On 2 August, a non-state armed group (NSAG) attacked a displaced people site in Nguetchewe, in Mayo-Tsanaga division, Far North region of Cameroon. At least 19 civilians were killed and six others wounded, mostly women and children. The attack caused the displacement of more than 1,500 people towards nearby Mozogo town. On 31 July, members of another NSAG attacked the village of Tinana in Lac province in Chad, at the borders of Nigeria and Niger. At least 10 civilians were killed and nine others were abducted. Tinana, home to some 836 displaced persons from the western islands of Kaiga Kindjiria, was ransacked and burnt down during the attack. The UN Secretary-General strongly condemned the two attacks. He called for those responsible to be held accountable and for international human rights and humanitarian laws to be fully respected and for all civilians in Cameroon and Chad to be protected. These attacks are the latest in a series of security incidents by NSAGs against civilians, humanitarian workers and Government forces in the Lake Chad Basin region.

NIGERIA

NEW CAMP ESTABLISHED IN DAMASAK FOR OVER 2,000 RETURNEES

Following the increasing influx of refugee returns from Niger to the border town of Damasak, in northeastern Borno State, the Ministry of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement on 28 July launched the construction of 1,000 shelters at a newly established camp to host new arrivals. Over 2,000 refugee-returnees have been registered in the last two months, following an escalation of non-state armed group (NSAG) attacks and clashes with security forces in the Lake Chad area. Despite the deterioration of security around the area, humanitarian actors completed a general food distribution two weeks ago reaching over 27,000 people including internally displaced people and returnees. Water, hygiene and sanitation, health and psychosocial support are also being provided to the new arrivals by aid agencies.

HEAVY RAINS AFFECT MORE THAN 400 IDPs IN MONGUNO

On 2 August, heavy rains flooded five camps for internally displaced persons in Monguno, the largest town in northeastern Borno State after the capital Maiduguri. A total of 185 shelters were destroyed, along with 18 sanitation facilities. Humanitarian partners immediately responded by draining water and filling sandbags to channel the water outside of the camp and prevent further damage. Camp coordination and camp management committees have also started work to reinforce shelters in flood prone areas across Monguno. Flooding in Bama town on the same day destroyed 2,500 shelters, partners have also been filling sandbags to reduce the impact.