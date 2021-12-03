West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (23-29 November 2021)

DR CONGO

20 CIVILIANS KILLED IN AN ATTACK IN ITUR

On 28 November, a non-state armed group (NSAG) attack killed at least 20 civilians, including internally displaced persons (IDP), and injured several others in an IDP site near Drodro locality in Djugu territory, in the Ituri Province. This is the fourth attack targeting IDPs in the province in 10 days. Civilians have been primary victims of violence and ongoing insecurity since the beginning of the year in the province. The recent violence has also affected humanitarian access. On 26 November, a medical NGO announced the suspension of medical care in Bambou and Nizi regions in Ituri due to insecurity; a week prior, another aid organization also announced the suspension of its activities in the Drodro area due to insecurity.

CHAD

CONFLICT IN SUDAN TRIGGERS DISPLACEMENT IN CHAD

Inter-communal violence in the Djabal-Moun area in Darfur, Sudan, led to 22 villages being set ablaze and more than 13,000 people being forced to flee, of which more than 2,000 people found refuge in five villages in the Birak area, a border locality in the Wadi-Fira province of eastern Chad. The conflict killed more than 376 people and injured 762.

Humanitarian organizations in the hosting area are assessing newly arrived refugees’ needs to provide critical assistance.

CAMEROON

GUNMEN KILL FOUR STUDENTS, A TEACHER & INJUR MANY IN THE SOUTHWEST

On 24 November, unidentified gunmen attacked a public high school in Ekondo Titi commune, in the South-West region, killing four students and a teacher and injuring many. The Humanitarian Coordinator, M. Matthias Z. Naab, condemned the attack in a statement, urging all parties to respect and promote the right to education.

BURKINA FASO

OVER 2,500 PEOPLE FLEE ATTACK IN THE CENTRE NORTH REGION

On 21 November, a non-state armed group (NSAG) attack in Foubé locality in Sanmatenga province in the Centre-North region killed 10 internally displaced persons (IDP) and led to the displacement of thousands of affected people to nearby towns. As of 24 November, 253 internally displaced persons were registered in Pensa town in Bam province and 2,441 in Barsalogho town in Sanmatenga province.

Humanitarian organizations are mobilizing to provide critical aid to newly displaced persons.