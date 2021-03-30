West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (23 – 29 March 2021)

NIGERIA

COVID-19 VACCINATION ROLLOUT IN MONGUNO LGA

On 22 March, health partners and state health teams initiated the first phase of a COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Monguno LGA, northeastern Borno state, hosting over 170,000 IDPs, the largest aid operation outside Maiduguri, the state capital. The vaccination campaign is prioritizing elderly IDPs, frontline health workers and law enforcement. Other high-risk locations with large IDP populations, including Ngala LGA, near the Cameroonian border, have also started vaccinations. Partners continue to intensify COVID-19 risk mitigation measures including outreach through awareness messaging in local languages, provision of prevention kits such as face masks and gloves, distribution of soap and setting-up of handwashing points and quarantine shelters, particularly in border areas, to halt the spread of the virus across camps and communities in Borno state.

SIERRA LEONE

FIRE IN SUSAN BAY COMMUNITY

According to an initial UN assessment, 7,000 people were affected by the 24 March fire that devastated the Susan Bay community, one of the most vulnerable communities in Sierra Leone’s capital Freetown. Over 400 people were injured and 73 per cent of those affected are currently sleeping outside. According to Save the Children, many children have been reported missing while several others became homeless. A massive blaze of fire of unknown origin destroyed properties and left thousands of people in need of assistance. The UN will be supporting the Government’s response through the Interagency Emergency Preparedness Group with the National Disaster Management Authority leading the response with the support of the Freetown City Council. The Government appealed for sanitation, food and non-food items assistance.

CHAD

ARMED ATTACK ON IDP SITE IMPACTING AID ACTIVITIES

On 22 March, armed men attacked the displacement site of Fourkoulom, in Kaya department, western Lac province. A childfriendly space regularly attended by 150 to 200 children weekly and run by an international NGO was burnt down. The Fourkoulom site hosts 51,000 displaced persons who depend on humanitarian activities and basic services. After a brief suspension, humanitarian activities resumed on the site on 25 March.

4,400 DISPLACED IN A WEEK DUE TO VIOLENCE

On 4 March, due to growing insecurity caused by increased attacks by non-state armed groups (NSAG) in the western Lac province, 3,650 people preemptively left the villages of Bourboura, Torbo, Tchoukoukapi and Kangalia (Ngouboua sub-prefecture) and found refuge in the Baboul 2 site (Baga Sola sub-prefecture), according to IOM.

Additionally, on 10 March, following abductions by NSAGs, which had taken place on 4 March in the Bol sub-prefecture, 750 people left the villages of Ngualea, Selia, Fidia, Koukoua and Ngalerom, located on the islands of Lake Chad, and took refuge on the Marr site located on the mainland. The displaced families are in urgent need of food, shelter and non-food items.