West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (16 – 22 June 2020)

CHAD

24 DEAD IN CLASHES NEAR LIBYAN BORDER

On 19 June, in the northeastern province of Tibesti, a few kilometers from Zouarke, clashes resulted in 14 dead and several wounded. A few days earlier, in Suisra, close to the border with Libya, another clash had led to 10 deaths. Security forces intervened, as well as the Governor of Tibesti, to restore order. Additional Chadian troops have been deployed to monitor the 1,055 km of border with Libya. IOM, the only UN agency with a permanent presence in the region, is responding to the urgent needs of migrants fleeing Libya and displaced from gold fields.

CÔTE D’IVOIRE

16 DEAD AND FIVE MISSING AFTER LANDSLIDE

A landslide swept away a hamlet of about 20 houses in Anyama, in the northern suburbs of Abidjan on 18 June, causing 16 deaths and affecting 52 families. Five people remain missing. Ivorian Minister of Solidarity and Social Cohesion called on the inhabitants to leave the risky areas during this rainy season to avoid further tragedies. The rainy season started in May in Abidjan and usually lasts until the end of July. The scenario of torrential rains followed by devastating floods is recurrent in the Ivorian economic capital.

NIGER

REFUGEE RELOCATION CAMPAIGN IN MARADI REGION

Considering the increasing attacks against civilians along the border with Nigeria and to ensure the protection of refugees, UNHCR, local authorities and humanitarian partners have started relocating refugees away from the border. The objective is to relocate 15,000 refugees by the end of August. So far, 3,848 refugees have been transferred to the Garin Kaka and Dan Dadji Makaou villages (Guidan-Roumji department), where 711 Refugee Housing Units (RHU) have been built. According to UNHCR, over 70,000 Nigerian refugees live in more than 100 host villages in the area. In addition, repeated incursions by armed groups in Niger have triggered the internal displacement of over 23,000 people.

GUINEA-BISSAU

EMERGENCY ROOMS OVERWHELMED BY RAPID RISE IN COVID-19 CASES

In one month, the number of COVID-19 positive cases increased 25-fold, reaching 1,556 cases by 23 June. Guinea-Bissau is now facing an unprecedented health crisis and the fastest spreading epidemic in Africa.

This small country of 1.8 million people is seeing the first outbreak of the virus on the continent, in proportion to its population. Overwhelmed emergency rooms are only able to take care of COVID-19 patients, leaving outpatients with other serious conditions due to a lack of personnel. More than 170 of Guinea-Bissau’s 2,000 health workers have contracted COVID-19, a WHO expert said on 16 June. Health workers are vulnerable because of a lack of high-quality protective gear.

REGIONAL

ECOWAS CALLS FOR GRADUAL REOPENING OF BORDERS

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Ministerial Coordination Committee on Transport, Logistics and Trade recommends the harmonized and gradual re-opening of land, air and sea borders for restoring cross border economic activities, especially for movement of humanitarian personnel, medical supplies and equipment and essential goods in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The recommended gradual opening would be conducted in three phases. It begins with the opening of local internal domestic air and land transport, followed by the opening of land and air borders between ECOWAS Member States, to allow the free movement of goods and persons, and finally with the opening of air and land borders to other countries with low and controlled levels - according to WHO classifications - of COVID-19 contamination rates.