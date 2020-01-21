West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (14 - 20 January 2020)

CHAD

ATTACK IN LAC PROVINCE KILLS TEN

On 19 January, a suicide bomber blew herself up in Kaiga Kindjiria, in western Lac province. The death toll is 10 civilians, including the attacker. Two people injured during the explosion were evacuated for medical treatment. There have been 64 attacks in the Lac since December. In 2019, 1,086 attacks were recorded in the province. Incidents usually occur in red zones due to civilians defying security measures in search of livelihoods (fishing, livestock, agriculture) and exposing themselves to risks of attack. The Kaiga sub prefecture had already been hit by a suicide bombing on 14 August 2019 killing six people.

NIGER

NEW POPULATION MOVEMENT IN WESTERN REGIONS

The National Commission for Eligibility and several NGOs, on 17 January, reported 812 persons fleeing from Agando to Intikane in western Tahoua region, following the attack on the Angando military camp on 6 December 2019 by non state armed groups (NSAGs). In Ouallam department, Tillabéri region, 600 people arrived as of 15 January, fleeing insecurity caused by the threat of NSAGs operating in the region. The most urgent needs of the newly displaced persons are food, shelter, non food items, and an accommodated site that guarantees, security, protection and WASH. Since January 2016, Tahoua and Tillabéri regions have registered important population movements caused by insecurity. As of December 2019, Tahoua and Tillaberi respectively host some 23,100 and 57,700 IDPs.

CAMEROON

CLASHES DISPLACE 4,200 IN WESTERN REGIONS

Clashes between non state armed groups (NSAGs) and the army in different locations in the western regions of Cameroon continue to cause population displacement. In the North West region, around 3,120 people from different villages of Bui division fled their homes. In the South West region, 1,070 people fled violence in Fako and Kupe Muanenguba divisions. People sought refuge in bushes or neighboring communities. The clashes also caused significant damage with houses burnt and broken into, and property looted. Priority needs of the displaced persons include food, shelter, non food items and protection.

NIGERIA

COMPLEX ASSAULT ON HUMANITARIAN HUB IN NGALA

On the evening of 18 January, the humanitarian hub in Ngala, Borno State, was the target of a complex assault by heavily armed non state armed groups operatives. An entire section of the facility and one of the few vehicles humanitarians rely on for movement and aid delivery were burned down. None of the five staff present at the time of the incident were injured. The Humanitarian Coordinator strongly condemned the attack which is the latest of incidents directly targeting humanitarian actors and the assistance they provide. Aid workers assist more than 55,000 people in the town of Ngala , near the border with Cameroon. In 2019, over 10,000 people arrived in Ngala , searching for security and basic services. Humanitarian hubs in Borno State are critical to the humanitarian response as they provide operating environments for aid workers in remote locations where some of the most vulnerable people live or have sought refuge.