West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (10 - 16 August 2021)

CHAD

ABOUT 74,000 PEOPLE AFFECTED BY FLOODS

Torrential rains hit several provinces of Chad over the past couple of months, resulting in deaths, injuries, destruction of homes, property, fields, and food stocks. About 74,000 people have been affected by the floods so far. Ten people have died, 17 have gone missing and 254 have been injured. The most affected provinces are Tandjile, Mandoul and Ennedi Ouest. Humanitarian partners are responding by providing medical care and distributing assistance to those affected. The Government and humanitarian partners are scaling up efforts to address the situation. A cumulative rainfall of 700 mm is expected across the country by the end of August 2021.

NIGERIA

INCREASED INFLUX OF IDPs AND FLASH FLOODS TRIGGER SHELTER SHORTAGES

An influx of internally displaced persons (IDPs) fleeing non-state armed group violence is stretching shelter capacity and services in the Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS) camp for IDPs in Bama Local Government Area in Borno State. In July 2021, 928 people arrived at the already congested camp reception centre. A relocation of 500 people to the GSSS camp is also being planned in the coming days. In addition to the new influx, recent flash floods from heavy downpours have damaged or destroyed several shelters as well as critical water, sanitation, and hygiene facilities, affecting hundreds of internally displaced families. The GSSS camp, which hosts over 43,000 people, is one of the most overcrowded IDP sites in the region. Partners are struggling with the limited space to support the increasing population influx and to mitigate water-borne disease outbreak risks during the ongoing rainy season.

GUINEA

FIRST WEST AFRICAN CASE OF DEADLY MARBURG VIRUS

On 9 August, the World Health Organization announced its support to Guinea following a confirmed death from Marburg virus disease, the first recorded case in the country and in West Africa. The virus is related to Ebola and, like COVID-19, is transmitted from animal hosts to humans. It is carried by bats and has a fatality rate of up to 88 per cent.

The virus was detected in southern Gueckedou prefecture, Nzérékoré Region, south-western Guinea. The patient who died on 2 August lived in a village near both the Sierra Leone and Liberian borders. On 10 August, the National Health Security Agency (ANSS) conducted a meeting to address the health crisis with relevant government stakeholders, local authorities, humanitarian partners, and donors.

DR CONGO

ALLOCATION OF US $7M TO RESPOND TO CRISIS IN NORTH KIVU AND ITURI

On 13 August, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, David Mclachlan-Karr, announced a US$7 million allocation from the country’s Humanitarian Fund, a decision that comes on the heels of his visit to Ituri and North Kivu. The two provinces have been in the throes of an insecurity-induced crisis. The allocation will allow aid organizations to provide vital assistance to thousands of people who have been affected by insecurity since the beginning of the year. Ituri and North Kivu account for more than 50 per cent of DRC’s total 5.2 internally displaced people. The funding allocation comes as this year’s humanitarian response plan is severely underfunded, standing at less than 25 per cent of the total $1.9 billion appeal made earlier this year.