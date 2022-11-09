West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (1 - 7 November 2022)

CHAD

SEVERE FLOODING DISPLACES OVER 129,000 PEOPLE IN 15 SITES IN N’DJAMENA

As of 6 November, the severe flooding has displaced over 129,000 people in 15 different sites across the capital N’Djamena, where the water level of the Chari River dropped slightly to an 8 metres height on 5 November, although several areas in the capital remain at risk. Across the country, over a million people in 18 of the 23 provinces have been affected in a way not seen in decades. Authorities and humanitarian organisations are increasingly concerned about the Lac province where forced displacements are expected to surpass those in the capital.

DR CONGO

CLASHES DISPLACE AT LEAST 186,000 PEOPLE IN NORTH-KIVU

Over 186,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in Rutshuru Territory, North-Kivu province, in the east, since renewed fighting between the Congolese army and the “Mouvement du 23 mars” (M23) armed group broke out on 20 October. This brings the total to over 232,000 civilians displaced since hostilities began in March 2022. Displaced people are currently living in sporadic sites and with host families in Lubero and Nyiragongo territories, Goma and other localities within Rutshuru Territory. Violence is severely hampering the access of humanitarian organisations in Rutshuru, which are assisting displaced people in Nyiragongo Territory, south of Rutshuru. Given the scale of needs, an increased presence of humanitarian organisations will be required, including in Kanyabayonga, another main area of displacement, in Lubero territory. Urgent needs include access to water, sanitation and hygiene, essential household items, shelter, food, medicine and health services and protection.

CAMEROON

ARMED GROUP THREATENS TEACHERS & CHILDREN IN THE NORTH-WEST REGION

On 1 November, a non-State armed group (NSAG) threatened teachers at the government’s secondary school of Kumbo, in Bui division, in the North-West region, warning them to stop teaching in public schools. Moreover, the NSAG reportedly urged parents to withdraw their children from the government school and send them instead to private schools. Access to formal education has been a major concern for parents in the North-West and South-West regions since NSAGs reject formal education as a tool used to undermine the English-speaking culture in the two regions. However, the overall enrolment in Government schools increased by about 16 per cent in the first quarter of the 2022/2023 school year compared to the previous school year.

NIGER

DIFFA REGION HARDLY HIT BY THE KOMADOUGOU RIVER FLOODS

In the Diffa region, in the southeast, local authorities are planning to relocate about 5,780 people from Lada village severely hit by the Komadougou river floods, to the Boulangouri IDP site. Over 15,000 people have been affected by the overflow and were forced to displace. Humanitarian organizations have responded to the emergency needs of affected people by providing them with shelter assistance and hygiene kits at the Boulangouri site. Aid has also been distributed in various villages in the districts of Diffa, Chétimari, Toumour, Bosso, and Goudoumaria. Local authorities distributed cereals and oil to affected people. As of 23 October, over 327,000 people had been severely affected by floods across the country.