UNICEF Chad Humanitarian Situation Report No. 5: 1 July-31 August 2020

During the reporting period, 38,059 malnourished children were admitted and treated in the supported health centres, bringing the year-to-date total to 146,205 in the provinces targeted by HAC1 , with a cure rate of 91 percent.

18,320 people received access to safe clean drinking water using waterpurifying sachets for household water treatment and building of 17 new boreholes, bringing the year-to-date total to 44,947 people.

In support of the National Contingency Plan for Preparedness and Response to the COVID-19 pandemic, UNICEF focused on limiting humanto-human transmission to protect individuals from exposure to COVID-19 and minimising morbidity and mortality due to COVID-19. 335 trainers and community leaders were coached on COVID-19 prevention, bringing the total number of community members reached to 1,277 to date. In addition, 148,459 primary, secondary and high school students, including 62,096 girls, were reached with awareness-raising campaigns against COVID-19.