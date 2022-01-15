UNICEF Chad Humanitarian Situation Report No. 4 for 1 October to 31 December 2021

Highlights

In 2021, Chad was affected by exceptionally heavy floods and epidemics. 525,228 refugees reside in Chad and some 406,573 Chadians are internally displaced, a 21 percent increase compared to 20201.

To date 958,829 children aged 6-59 months in humanitarian situations have been vaccinated against measles in the provinces of Ennedi Est, Ouaddai, Sila, Wadi Fira, Lac, Batha, Logone Occidental, Logone Oriental, Mandoul, Mayo Kebbi Est, Moyen Chari and Tandjilé, of which 188,306 during the reporting period.

A total of 249,513 malnourished children under five years of age have been admitted and treated, of which 68,135 during the reporting period, with a cure rate of 93.0 per cent.

33,267 children (18,136 girls and 15,131 boys) have benefited from psychosocial support, in child-friendly spaces, in the provinces of Lac, Ouaddai, Borkou, Guera, Logone Oriental and Occidental, Salamat, Moyen Chari, Ndjamena and Chari Baguirmi, of which 17,386 during the reporting period.