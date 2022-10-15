UNICEF Chad Humanitarian Situation Report No. 3 for 1 July to 30 September 2022

Highlights

During the reporting period, 96,616 malnourished children under five years of age (53,139 girls and 43,477 boys) were admitted and treated for severe acute malnutrition countrywide, with a cure rate of 93.6 per cent.

23,000 people (11,845 women/girls and 11,155 men/boys) had access to a sufficient quantity of safe water for drinking and domestic needs in Lac and Logone Oriental provinces.

17,007 children and caregivers (7,687 girls/women and 9,320 boys) benefited from psychosocial support in child-friendly spaces in Borkou, Ouaddai, Lac, Logone Oriental and Chari Baguirmi provinces.

To date, 610,607 children (308,695 girls and 301,912 boys) in humanitarian situation aged 6-59 months were vaccinated against measles in Ennedi Est, Ouaddai, Sila, Wadi Fira, Lac, Guera, Logone Oriental, Mandoul, Mayo Kebbi Est, Moyen Chari and N’Djamena provinces.

FUNDING OVERVIEW AND PARTNERSHIPS

UNICEF is requesting US$ 83.9 million to meet the emergency needs of 919,392 vulnerable children in Chad for 2022. In line with the inter-agency Humanitarian Response Plan 2022, this funding will enable UNICEF to support a multisectoral response to the multiple crises facing Chad, such as floods, the nutrition crisis, displaced persons and host communities particularly women and children who have been most affected, and to support sustainable prevention and control of outbreaks. Since the beginning of the year, UNICEF Chad has received US$ 37.5 million (44.7 per cent of the needs) from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), the European Commission Humanitarian Aid Office (ECHO), UNOCHA, the United States of America, Japan and Sweden. Carried over funds from the previous year are providing an additional US$ 9.9 million from the United States of America, the United Kingdom, global thematic humanitarian funds, Norway, Canada, ECHO, Switzerland, GAVI, UNOCHA and Japan.

Therefore US$ 47.4 million representing 56.5 per cent of the appeal (US$ 83.9 million) are available as of September 2022, leaving a gap of US$ 36.5 million (43.5 per cent of the appeal). UNICEF will continue to adapt and respond to critical humanitarian needs as they evolve and will advocate for flexible thematic and multi-year funding to reach the most vulnerable children and families with lifesaving support. UNICEF is grateful to all its partners for their continued support and collaboration and appeals for further assistance to the most vulnerable children in Chad affected by humanitarian situations.