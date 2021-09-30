UNICEF Chad Humanitarian Situation Report No. 3 for 1 July – 30 September 2021

Highlights:

To date, 770,523 children in humanitarian situation aged 6-59 months were vaccinated against measles in the provinces of Ennedi Est, Ouaddai, Sila, Wadi Fira, Lac, Batha, Logone Occidental, Logone Oriental, Mandoul, Mayo Kebbi Est, Moyen Chari and Tandjilé.

During the reporting period, 64,248 malnourished children under five years of age were admitted and treated countrywide, with a cure rate of 87.0 per cent.

3,381 children (1,519 girls and 1,862 boys) had access to psychosocial support sessions, in child-friendly spaces, in the provinces of Lac, Borkou, Ouaddai, Guera, Salamat, Logone Oriental and Moyen Chari.

111,000 (57,720 women/girls and 53,280 men/boys) people had access to a sufficient quantity of safe water for drinking, cooking and personal hygiene in the provinces of N’Djaména, Batha, Ouaddai, anem, Lac, Logone Oriental and Moyen Chari.

Situation in Numbers

2,700,000 children in need of humanitarian assistance

(OCHA HNO 2021)

5,500,000 people in need

(OCHA HNO 2021)

401,090 under 5 children with SAM

(OCHA HNO 2021)

1,034,063 displaced people

(UNHCR 2021)

401,511 internally displaced people

(OCHA Situation Report September 2021)

Humanitarian Action for Children: Funding Overview and Partnerships

UNICEF is requesting US$ 50.5 million to meet the emergency needs of nearly 900,000 vulnerable children in Chad in 20211. In line with the inter-agency Humanitarian Response Plan, this funding will enable UNICEF to support a multi-sectoral response to the multiple crises facing Chad, such as the nutrition crisis, internally displaced persons (IDPs) particularly children and communities who have been most affected, and to support sustainable prevention and control of outbreaks, particularly in the context of COVID-19. Since the beginning of the year, UNICEF Chad has received US$ 16.8 million (28 per cent of the needs) from ECHO (European Commission Humanitarian Aid Office), Japan, Canada, Sweden, Norway, Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States of America and the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF). Carried over funds from the previous year are providing an additional US$ 9.8 million from the European Commission/ECHO, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Japan, the World Bank, CERF and global thematic humanitarian funds. Therefore US$ 26.5 million representing 53 per cent of the appeal (USD 50 million) were made available in 2021, leaving a gap of US$ 23.5 million (47 per cent of the appeal).

UNICEF will continue to adapt and respond to critical humanitarian needs as they evolve and will advocate for flexible thematic and multi-year funding to reach the most vulnerable children and families with life-saving support. UNICEF is grateful to all partners for their continued support and collaboration and appeals for further assistance to children.