UNICEF Chad Humanitarian Situation Report No. 2 for Mid-Year 1 January – 30 June 2021

Highlights

During the reporting period, 117,130 malnourished children under five years of age were admitted and treated in the supported health centres, with a cure rate of 94.7 per cent.

3,696,305 children were vaccinated against measles in a two-block nationwide immunization campaign in January and March with 100% coverage. UNICEF provided substantial assistance and mobilized and deployed 40 UNICEF staff (from N’Djamena and the four Field Offices) in support of the campaign.

12,500 children (5,837 girls and 6,663 boys) received access to psychosocial support sessions, in child-friendly spaces, in the provinces of Lac, Borkou, Ouaddaï, Guera, Salamat, Logone Oriental and Moyen Chari.

85,890 (40,144 girls and 45,746 boys) crisis-affected children received learning materials in the provinces of Ennedi Est, Ouaddaï, Sila, Wadi Fira, Lac, Salamat, Logone Oriental and Moyen Chari.

28,000 (14,582 women and 13,818 men) people had access to appropriately designed and managed latrines in the provinces of Salamat, Logone Occidental, Mandoul and Lac.

During the reporting period, Chad saw an evolving socio-political situation, with a change in Government and increasing numbers of refugees and Chadian returnees in need of humanitarian assistance throughout the country. UNICEF was able to reach 38,074 people with NFI kits.

Humanitarian Action for Children: Funding Overview and Partnerships

UNICEF is requesting US$ 59.5 million to meet the emergency needs of nearly 1.1 million vulnerable children in Chad in 2021. In line with the inter-agency Humanitarian Response Plan, this funding will enable UNICEF to support a multi-sectoral response to the multiple crises facing Chad, such as the nutrition crisis, internally displaced persons (IDPs), particularly children and the most affected communities, and to support sustainable prevention and control of outbreaks, especially in the context of COVID-19. Since the beginning of the year, UNICEF Chad has received US$ 14 million (24 per cent of the needs) from ECHO (European Commission Humanitarian Aid Office), Japan, Canada, Sweden, Norway, Germany, UK and the United States. Global thematic humanitarian funds of US$ 525,000 is also supporting flexible allocation of funds. Carried over funds from the previous year are providing an additional US$ 9.8 million from the European Commission/ECHO, the United Kingdom, the United States, Japan, the World Bank, the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) and global thematic humanitarian funds.

UNICEF will continue to adapt and respond to critical humanitarian needs as they evolve and will advocate for flexible thematic and multi-year funding to reach the most vulnerable children and families with life-saving support. UNICEF is grateful to all partners for their continued support and collaboration and appeals for further assistance to children.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

The reporting period was marked by historical socio-political developments, with Chadians going to the polls to participate in Government elections in April. Preliminary results of the presidential elections proclaiming the victory of the outgoing President of Chad were released on 19 April 2021, followed by the announcement of the death of the President on 20 April 2021. A transitional military council was established to rule the country for 18 months, until the new elections. On 26 April, this situation led to protest marches across the country, and on 2 May, a new government was announced headed by a civilian prime minister a roadmap focusing on dialogue has been developed for the transition period. The situation has remained relatively calm since.

Population displacements continue across Chad, with people fleeing non-state armed groups in the Lake Chad Basin and those seeking refuge from neighboring countries. Some 508,307 refugees reside in Chad, and some 336,124 Chadians are internally displaced, including 77,650 Chadian returnees from Central African Republic (CAR). There were over 19,500 newly arrived registered refugees during the reporting period. Insecurity in the Lake Chad Basin continues to limit humanitarian capacity to respond, and clashes in Kanem Province prevented humanitarian action for several weeks from the end of April into mid-May. In addition, 2021 continues to see moderate influxes of refugees from the CAR and Sudan. Due to electoral related violence in CAR, some 7,212 Chadians left CAR (Central African Republic) and crossed into Chad seeking refuge. A high percentage among them are women and children (with only 8 per cent males over 18 years old). In the east of the country, due to renewed conflict in Western Darfur, a total of 6,449 refugees have been registered since the start of the year. In Batha Province, over 2,293 Chadians returned from Niger to escape violence perpetrated by non-state armed groups. In Salamat Province, over 7,000 Chadians were left displaced after intercommunal violence resulted in multiple villages and stocks burnt. The population has found itself vulnerable, sheltering in the open and under trees with limited access to basic services.

Chad remains susceptible to extreme floods and droughts, which have the potential to severely impact livelihoods and stretch limited coping capacity of an already vulnerable population. The end of June 2021 saw the first alert raised in Tandjile Province related to heavy rains. The risk for extreme flooding remains relevant for the year 2021 across Chad as does the risk of related disease outbreaks. During the reporting period, an alert to the increasing cases of cholera in neighboring Nigeria was received. Given the economic trade routes between the two countries, a cholera outbreak in Chad cannot be ruled out.

The COVID-19 outbreak continues in Chad, with 4,951 cases recorded as of 29 June. Challenges include limited capacity for surveillance, tracing, case management, isolation of contacts, laboratory testing capacity especially at land borders, inadequate sanitation facilities in quarantine sites and public spaces, and limitations in provincial-level preparedness. A third wave of COVID-19 outbreak may further strain the resources already insufficient to deliver essential health programmes. Chad welcomed its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines on 2 June, allowing the Government of Chad to start the roll-out of the vaccination programme.

UN agencies and NGOs continue to assist the Government to respond to the identified needs, in accordance with the Humanitarian Needs Overview 2021, and the 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) (which was released in April) and the National Contingency Plan for Preparedness and Response to the COVID-19 outbreak.