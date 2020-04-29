UNICEF Chad Humanitarian Situation Report No. 02, 1 March to 31 March 2020

Highlights

Ten clinical cases of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus Type 2 (cVDPV2) have been confirmed, with additional seven healthy child contacts and seven envronmental samples testing positive since January 2020.

A total of 5,510 measles suspected cases including 33 deaths (0.6%) as well as 267 cases of meningitis have also been reported since January.

About 20,000 people have been displaced due to armed conflict in the Fouli department and require urgent life-saving assistance.

The first COVID-19 case was confirmed on 19 March in Chad. Government and partners developed a national contingency plan which identifies critical interventions for the COVID-19 response. In contribution to this plan, UNICEF Chad will adjust its response to support risk communication and community engagement, continuation of essential services for children (immunization, nutrition and education), procurement of critical health supplies, capacity building of health personnel, promotion of hygiene and sanitation, as well as the protection of vulnerable chidren, including displaced and children on the street. US$ 5,086,036 million is urgently required to step-up immediate actions across all sectors and support 3,023,602 children.

Humanitarian Action for Children

Chad is facing multiple humanitarian crises: an estimated 360,205 children under five years are expected to suffer from severe acute malnutrition (SAM) in 2020 due to food insecurity; while health emergencies, in particular the measles outbreak, which started in 20181 , have shaken the fragile health system and continue to persist. Due to insecurity in the Lake Chad basin and in neighbouring countries, Chad is hosting over 465,013 refugees2 , mainly from Central African Republic and Sudan, and 170,803 people are internally displaced. The country is also extremely vulnerable to the effects of climate change and natural disasters3 . In total, in 2020, some 5.3 million people, almost a third of the population of Chad, are estimated to be in need of humanitarian assistance4 .

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

In March 2020, Chad continued to experience complex humanitarian challenges – from population movements, food insecurity, disease outbreaks, to localized armed conflict. According to the displacement monitoring matrix (DTM), the armed attack on 23 March 2020 in the village of Bohoma, in Fouli department in the southwest of Chad led to the forced displacement of more than 20,000 people, including 40 separated children. A rapid assessment found that the vulnerable households require urgent food, health, shelters, education, WASH, and protection support, but humanitarian response is difficult due to recent insecurity and related emergency measures. The first case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in March 2020 in Chad and measures have been taken to control the outbreak: all international flights have been suspended (except for cargo planes), schools as well as non-food retailers and restaurants have been closed nationwide, and gatherings of people including at places of worship and markets have been banned. The government has developed a national contingency plan for prevention and response which identifies the most urgent and critical actions