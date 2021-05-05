UNICEF Chad Humanitarian Situation Report No. 01 (Reporting Period: 1 January to 31 March 2021)

Highlights

• During the reporting period, 57,526 malnourished children were admitted and treated in the supported health centres with a cure rate of 94.6 per cent.

• 3,245 children had access to psychosocial support sessions, in child -friendly spaces in the provinces of Lac, Borkou Ouaddai and Guera.

• 9,740 people (5,064 women and 4,676 men) in need had access to appropriately designed and managed latrines in the province of Lac, Salamat,

Logone Occidental and Mandoul

• 253,214 people were reached with COVID-19 prevention measures through a partnership with 12 community radios and community relays in the provinces of Mayo Kebbi Est, Mayo Kebbi Ouest, Tandjile, Logone Occidental, Logone Oriental, Mandoul and Lac.

• 7,290 crisis-affected children have been provided with access to education through distance learning in the provinces of Lac, Mandoul and Moyen Chari.

Humanitarian Action for Children: Funding Overview and Partnerships

UNICEF is requesting US$ 59.5 million to meet the emergency needs of nearly 1.1 million vulnerable children and women in Chad in 2021. In line with the inter-agency Humanitarian Response Plan, this funding will enable UNICEF to support a multi-sector response to the nutrition crisis, reach children and communities that have been most affected, and support sustainable prevention and control of disease outbreaks, including COVID -19. Since the beginning of the year, UNICEF Chad has received US$ 3,529,510 (6 per cent of the needs) from Japan and Sweden. Global thematic humanitarian funds of US$ 500,000 from the UNICEF National Committees is also supporting flexible allocation of funds.

Carried over funds from the previous year is providing an additional US$ 9.8 million, from the European Commission/ECHO, the United Kingdom, the United States, Japan, the World Bank, the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), GAVI the Vaccine Alliance and global thematic humanitarian funds.

UNICEF will continue to adapt and respond to critical humanitarian needs as they evolve and will advocate for flexible thematic and multi-year funding to reach the most vulnerable children and families with life-saving support. UNICEF is grateful to all partners for their continued support and collaboration and appeals for further assistance to children.