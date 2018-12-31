UNICEF Chad Humanitarian Situation Report, 31 October 2018

Highlights

Preliminary results of the national nutrition survey show that 4% of under 5 children suffer from severe acute malnutrition (SAM).

UNICEF WASH programme supported the production of 380 subsidised SanPlat slabs for the construction of household latrines in the Lake region.

408 army officers trained on grave child rights violations in preparation for their deployment to support MINUSMA in Mali.

As of the end of October, UNICEF HAC has only received 44% of the US$54 million appeal for 2018. An additional US$ 30.4 million is required for UNICEF to meet the needs of vulnerable children and women through an integrated multisectoral response.

Situation Overview and Analysis

Food security and Nutrition

Preliminary results of the national nutrition survey (SMART method) reveal a stable nutritional situation with the prevalence of global acute malnutrition (GAM) and severe acute malnutrition (SAM) of 13.5% and 4% respectively. However, there are regional disparities with 12 out of the total 23 regions in Chad with GAM prevalence above WHO emergency threshold (15%) and 13 regions with SAM prevalence greater than the WHO emergency threshold of 2%. The thirteen regions with SAM prevalence greater than 2% are Barh El Ghazel, Batha, Borkou, Chari Baguirmi, Ennedi West, Guéra, Hadjer Lamis, Kanem, Wadi, Salamat, Sila, Wadi Fira, Tibesti. A workshop to validate the survey results is scheduled to take place in the second half of November 2018.

Epidemic Outbreaks

The measles outbreak declared in May 2018 continues with a total of 3,657 cases reported and 86 deaths (Case Fatality Rate 2.7%), spread across 36 out of 117 districts in the country. This number is more than ten times the number of cases recorded during the same period in 2017 (301 cases with 33 deaths). By the end of October 2018, only 14 out of the 36 districts had responded to the outbreak by organising mass vaccination campaigns targeting children aged 6 months to 9 years. A total of 546,307 children have been vaccinated to date.