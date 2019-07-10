UNICEF Chad Humanitarian Situation Report, 31 May 2019

Highlights

18,682 suspected cases of measles have been reported in Chad by week 21. UNICEF supported the Ministry of Health in immunizing 653,535 children aged 6 months to 9 years in ten health districts.

49 schools have been closed due to attacks by non-state armed groups, affecting 12,046 students, including 5416 girls, and 118 teachers.

95,904 children with severe malnutrition have been admitted for treatment in 2019 (week 16), a 32% increase for the same period in 2018 and a 51% increase for the same period in 2017.

As of May 2019, 41% of the funding requirement is covered. An additional US$ 27 million is required for UNICEF to provide lifesaving assistance to vulnerable children and women through an integrated multisectoral response.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

Chad recorded an important number of population movements, mainly internal, in the month of May due to several attacks by non-state armed groups on villages and army settlements in the Lac province. In early May, approximately 2,000 people were reported to have fled attacks in Fitiné island to find refuge in Kaya, Yakoua and Kouboudoul in south Bol (OCHA situation report, 4 June 2019). A joint mission comprised of UNICEF, WHO and the health delegation was conducted to make a quick assessment of the situation to determine the number of people and their immediate needs.

The needs identified by this mission include access to education for school-aged children, access to water, immunization of children and distribution of non-food items (NFI). The mission also identified a 15-year-old unaccompanied boy and three separated boys aged between 4 and 6 years.

An additional multi-sector assessment was scheduled for mid-May and was later cancelled by local authorities that promised to take measures to ensure the safety of the displaced people in their area of origin. One attack was reported on May 16 and two more attacks on May 22,) resulting in the killing of fifteen people, the abduction of over 50 people and taking more people hostage and burning several houses. The insecurity in the Lake Chad Basin has resulted in the displacement of approximately 40,000 people, including Nigerian refugees and Chadian returnees from Niger (OCHA situation report, 4 June 2019).

According to the education delegation in the Lac province, 25 temporary learning spaces (TLS) in five schools in the islands of Salia, Gomirom Doumou, Narh, Gomirom Kili et Daliarom were burned down by non-state armed groups. The reasons for these attacks are not yet clear. A total of 49 schools have been closed in this academic year (2018-19) due to attacks by non-state armed groups, affecting 12,046 students, including 5416 girls, and 118 teachers.

The measles outbreak continues with a total of 18,682 suspected cases of measles and 191 deaths (1% lethality) recorded at week 21 in 117 out of the 126 districts. The situation is even more alarming in the six provinces that have crossed the threshold of 1,000 cumulative cases including N’Djamena with 4,868 cases, Chari Baguirmi with 1,70 cases, Mayo Kebbi Est with 1,989 cases, Salamat with 1,843 cases, Logone Oriental with 1,236 cases, and finally Logone Occidental with 1,196 cases.

MSF Holland has organized an immunization campaign in AmTimam in the Salamat Province and in Bongor in the MayoKebbi Est. Also, MSF Holland is also providing case management in two hospitals (Bongor and Koyom) and in 23 health centers. Meanwhile, MSF France supports case management in 23 health centres and two hospitals in N’Djamena and has set up measles management units in the Chari Baguirmi.