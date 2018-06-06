06 Jun 2018

UNICEF Chad Humanitarian Situation Report, 31 March 2018

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 31 Mar 2018
preview
Download PDF (1.06 MB)

Highlights

  • The food security and nutrition situation are deteriorating in Chad. The latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC, March 2018) reports that 624,000 people (including approximately 356,000 children) will need food assistance and nutritional support for the period of March-May 2018. An estimated 990,000 people (564,000 children) in 19 departments in crisis phase (mostly in the Sahel belt) will require assistance from June to August 2018.

  • 6,000 new CAR refugees arrived in southern Chad in addition to 22,000 previously registered by UNHCR. US$ 6.8 million was allocated to Chad by CERF for Rapid Response. UNICEF received $1.2 million to implement a multisectoral response to meet the needs of 24,800 people: 15,500 refugees (10,900 children) and 9,300 people in the host community (7,400 children)

  • By the end of March 2018, only 15% of the UNICEF HAC $54.2 million requirements are covered. UNICEF requires additional resources to respond to the needs of vulnerable children and women through a multisectoral and integrated lifesaving response.

