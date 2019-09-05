UNICEF Chad Humanitarian Situation Report, 31 July 2019

Highlights

By week 30, 23,440 cases of measles and 225 deaths had been reported in 118 districts out of the 126 total (93.7% of districts) in Chad.

15 cases of cholera and one death have been reported in the Mayo Kebbi Ouest province in southern Chad. UNICEF has deployed a team in the affected province and delivered a cholera kit as well as WASH items to assist in the response.

153,805 severely malnourished children were admitted and treated in 724 UNICEF-supported health facilities by week 24, representing a 26% increase in admission compared to the same period in 2018.

Eleven unaccompanied children have been reunited with their families.

Six of these children were reunited with their families in Nigeria.

As of June 2019, 41% of the HAC funding requirement is covered. An additional US$ 27 million is urgently required for UNICEF to provide lifesaving assistance to vulnerable children and women through an integrated multisectoral response.

Situation in Numbers

2,300,000 children in need of humanitarian assistance (UNICEF HAC 2019)

304,589 Under 5 children with Severe Acute Malnutrition targeted in 2019 (Nutrition Cluster 2018)

192,041 People displaced (Internally Displaced Persons, returnees, refugees, third-country nationals) in the Lake Province (OCHA, May 2019)

UNICEF Appeal 2019: US$ 46 million

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

Chad has reported its first cases of cholera in the Mayo Kebbi Ouest province in south western Chad. The south west of Chad last reported cholera cases in 2014 while the south eastern part reported its last cases in September 2017 (Cholera Outbreaks in Central and West Africa – 2019 Regional update, week 29). Following the reporting of three suspected cases, two samples were taken to the national laboratory in N’Djamena and confirmed as cholerae vibrio ENABA 1, the same as the one in neighbouring Cameroon where a cholera outbreak was declared in 2018. A total of fifteen cases and one death were reported in July 2019. Since the first suspected cases were reported, the Ministry of Public Health (MSP), in collaboration with MSF-Holland and UNICEF, has been on the ground working to prevent the spread of the disease. MSF-Holland has overseen case management and two treatment units have been set up. UNICEF quickly supported health authorities in the affected area by deploying health and WASH personnel to participate in the rapid assessment and response. In addition, UNICEF provided supplies such as one AWD kits, chlorine, soap, water flocculation, and pool testers to the affected district. C4D activities are also being implemented to raise awareness among the communities on disease prevention. The response has faced difficulties: the affected area is hard to reach, especially in the rainy season; trans-border movements to and from Cameroon are frequent; there is limited access to clean water; and open-air defecation is a common practice, among other challenges.

The measles outbreak is ongoing with 23,440 cases and 225 deaths (0.9% mortality rate) reported as of week 30 (Service de Surveillance Epidémiologique Intégrée, SSEI). The number of cases reported has been declining since week 22, a trend that could be attributed to the immunisation campaign organised in April 2019 and the raining season.