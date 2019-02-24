UNICEF Chad Humanitarian Situation Report, 31 December 2018

Highlights

• More than 22,000 people including 14,500 children fled violence between armed groups in the northern part of Central African Republic (CAR) between December 2017 and March 2018.

• UNICEF responded to the measles outbreak by vaccinating 2,495,852 children aged 6 months to 9 years in 52 districts. 728,774 of these children also benefit from a vitamin A supplementation and deworming campaign, of whom twenty are reunited with their families.

• 636 unaccompanied and separated children benefited from alternative care, family tracing and reunification services.

• As of the end of December 2018, Chad HAC has only received 44% of the US$54 million appealfor 2018. An additional US$ 30.5 million is required for UNICEF to meet the needs of vulnerable children and women through an integrated multisectoral response.

Situation Overview and Analysis

In 2018, Chad was greatly affected by the conflict in northern CAR. By March 2018, more than 22,000 people, 66% of whom children, crossed the border to seek refuge in the south of Chad. Over 500 children at risk were identified: approximately 240 were separated and more than 30 were unaccompanied. Consultation meetings were held between UNHCR, UNICEF and OCHA to revitalize the child protection working group and improve coordination of child protection activities in different sites, camps and host villages. The humanitarian community, including UNICEF, obtained CERF support through the rapid response mechanism, that helped to provide assistance such as food and non-food items, temporary learning spaces, as well as water, sanitation and hygiene services. UNICEF and partners also trained 248 members of community-based child protection mechanism on minimum standards of child protection in emergencies and continued to monitor the situation of identified unaccompanied and separated children. The displacement of CAR refugees continued until June. As of December 2018, 97,883 Central African refugees and 16,718 Chadian returnees are living in camps and villages in southern Chad.

In the Lake region, no significant population movement was recorded until the last week of December when more than 2,000 people, 90% of whom women and children, were reported to have fled attacks of Boko Haram in Baga-Kawa in Borno state in North-east Nigeria. Prior to this incident, the last results of IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) showed that as ofDecember 2018, 165,313 displaced persons (including 66% children) are registered in the Lake province.

Of these persons, 122,312 are internally displaced, 41,240 are returnees and 1,761 are third country nationals. According UNHCR’s most recent statistics, 11,310 refugees are registered in the Lake province. Overall, Chad is hosting 454,664 refugees from Sudan, Nigeria and CAR.

In the first quarter of 2018 the nutrition situation started to deteriorate, with the number of SAM cases doubling; 53,680 cases were reported by March 2018 compared to 27,515 cases for the same period in 2017. The situation continued to deteriorate in the following months as had been predicted in the Harmonised Framework analysis conducted in March 20182 . The situation was particularly alarming in N’Djamena where 21% of all SAM cases were reported. As a result, the Nutrition cluster led by UNICEF increased the nutrition caseload by 59% and by November, 243,574 SAM children (37% more than 2017), had been treated in the 625 nutritional units across the country.

In February, approximately 68 schools (24,121 students) across the Lake province (45 schools) and the south (23 schools) were closed due to the national strike declared by the union of civil servants. However, many schools (314), especially those located in the refugee camps and returnee sites however, remained open thanks to the support provided by UNICEF and partners with funding from CERF, USAID and ECHO. In the Lake province, 327 contractual teachers including 41 women, receiving monthly subsidies via mobile telephones through the Education Cannot Wait (ECW) programme continued to deliver classes during this challenging period. In March, after 3 months of a nationwide strike that included teachers, schools reopened, and UNICEF and partners began the distribution of additional school supplies, teaching materials, recreational kits and hygiene kits for girls in 10 crisis affected provinces with funds from ECW and USAID.

A measles epidemic, that was officially declared in May by the Ministry of Public Health (MSP), was one of the main health emergencies that required UNICEF response. A total of 5,336 suspected cases (15 times more than in 2017) of measles and 96 deaths (lethality 1.7%) were reported throughout the country in 2018. No case of cholera was reported in 2018. However, during the rainy season, the MSP with the support of UNICEF and other WASH partners prepositioned kits in areas with an elevated risk of transmission.