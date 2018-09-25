UNICEF Chad Humanitarian Situation Report, 31 August 2018

Highlights

• 147,532 SAM children admitted in UNICEF supported health facilities to date;

• 13,016 children including 6,913 girls have benefited from psychosocial activities since the beginning of 2018;

• 2,574 pregnant women counselled and tested for HIV in the targeted regions (0.9% prevalence);

• As of end of August, UNICEF HAC has only received 36% of the US$54.2 million appeal for 2018. An additional US$ 34.9 million is required for UNICEF to meet the needs of vulnerable children and women through an integrated multisectoral response.

Situation overview and Analysis

New CAR refugees in the South: There has not been any population movements from CAR in the month of August. The last wave of refugees arrived in June 2018. 548 people were registered in June by UNHCR in Motoho and were transferred to the refugee camp in Maro. UNHCR, WFP and the National Commission for Refugee Reinsertion (CNARR) continue to monitor the borders to identify potential asylum seekers. From December 2017 to August 2018, a total of 21,539 new refugees including more than 14,000 children have fled violence between armed groups in Northern CAR.

Epidemic Outbreaks: The country continues to be affected by the measles outbreak that was declared in May this year.

The highest number of cases (237) was reported in mid-August and to date, a total of 2,457 cases have been reported with 77 deaths (3.1% fatality rate). 103 out of the 117 districts have reported at least one case of measles and 33 of those have reached epidemic levels. There is a significant gap in the response, and to reach the remaining 70 districts, UNICEF supported the Ministry of Public Health (MSP) in drafting a response plan and a request for US$ 1.4 million funding was submitted to the Measles and Rubella Initiative (MRI).

No case of cholera has been reported in the country since the beginning of the year despite the cholera epidemic in the neighbouring countries of Cameroon and Nigeria. Nevertheless, UNICEF has prepositioned NFI and WASH kits in 13 districts with funding from ECHO and is supporting the MSP and implementing partners in prepositioning cholera kits in areas with a high risk of transmission. Three additional kits are available for distribution inUNICEF’s warehouse and three more are available at WHO.

Humanitarian Leadership and Coordination

The Water and Sanitation structures sustainability thematic group held a meeting to present tools for the management and sustainability of infrastructures to the cluster members. These tools, namely the Water Points Management Committees’ Manual, the Craftsmen’s Manual, the Spare Parts Dealers’ Manual, were elaborated for the Ministry in charge of water with the technical and financial support of UNICEF. The electronic version of these tools has been shared with the different WASH partners and a guide on how to use them is being developed.

The humanitarian planning process for 2019 has started. Three crisis groups (population movement, health crisis and food insecurity crisis), were established to analyze the vulnerabilities and define the humanitarian planning assumptions for 2019. Clusters under UNICEF lead are participating in this process by leading or co-facilitating crisis group meetings.

The different programmes of UNICEF are also contributing with sectoral analyses that highlight the situation of children with the aim of designing programmes that respond to their needs.