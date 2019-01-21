UNICEF Chad Humanitarian Situation Report, 30 November 2018

Highlights

UNICEF vaccinated 1,949,545 children aged 6 months to 9 years in the second round of the response to the measles outbreak. This brings the total number of vaccinated children to 2,495,852.

45 additional temporary learning spaces (TLS) were built in the Moyen Chari province, providing access to education for 369 displaced children.

728,774 children aged 6 months to 9 years received vitamin A supplementation as part of the measles vaccination campaign.

As of the end of November, UNICEF HAC has only received 43% of the US$54 million appeal for 2018. An additional US$ 30.4 million is required for UNICEF to meet the needs of vulnerable children and women through an integrated multisectoral response.

Situation Overview and Analysis

Epidemic Outbreaks

A total of 4,496 suspected cases of measles and 92 deaths (2% case fatality rate) have been reported in the country since the epidemic was declared in May 2018. As of week 47 (end November), 39 districts have declared a measles epidemic. Week 38 recorded the highest number of cases (275) while week 20 recorded the highest number of deaths (eleven children).

Humanitarian Leadership and Coordination

The Humanitarian Response Planning process for 2019 continued with the participation of all the clusters and subclusters led by UNICEF. In November, the education, WASH and nutrition clusters, as well as the child protection subcluster, participated in the design of emergency projects as part of the 2019 Humanitarian Programme Cycle (HPC). Approximately 102 projects were uploaded online on OCHA’s project system, and 71 have so far been approved.

Humanitarian Strategy

As part of its 2018 humanitarian strategy, UNICEF Chad is putting forward an integrated and coordinated approach to provide life-saving assistance to children by offering preventive care such as infant and young child feeding support alongside curative nutrition interventions, including SAM treatment to under-5 children in the Sahel belt and the south of the country. Some of these children and their families are receiving a life-saving WASH package, including hygiene promotion and supplies. UNICEF is reaching conflict-affected people with access to water but also people affected by displacement and epidemics with hygiene information, including illness prevention and locally-adapted solutions to water access.

The health system is being reinforced with personnel and supplies in the Lake province and the south, and nutrition data management is being strengthened using rapid SMS. UNICEF is reaching children in displaced communities with access to education and learning materials, and rolling out sustainable solutions for compensating community teachers and standardising alternative learning. Furthermore, UNICEF is supporting unaccompanied and separated children with protection and family reunification measures. UNICEF’s efforts to bridge humanitarian and development programming remain paramount, including through support to the Government’s emergency preparedness capacity, and building community and institutional resilience.