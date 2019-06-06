UNICEF Chad Humanitarian Situation Report, 30 April 2019

Highlights

• 12,990 suspected cases of measles reported in Chad by week 16. UNICEF supported the Ministry of Health in immunizing 648,856 children aged 6 months to 9 years in ten health districts.

• 24,858 children with severe acute malnutrition were admitted and treated in UNICEF supported health facilities.

• 636 cases of meningitis reported in the country by week 16. 73% (466) of the cases were recorded in the southern province of Mandoul.

• As of April 2019, 41% of the funding requirement is covered. An additional US$ 27 million is required for UNICEF to provide a lifesaving assistance to vulnerable children and women through an integrated multisectoral response.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

The measles outbreak that was officially declared in May of 2018 continues to spread with a total of 12,990 suspected cases of measles recorded by week 16 in 112 out of the 126 districts. 40% of these cases were recorded in April 2019.

N’Djamena is leading with 3,138 (24%) cases followed by Salamat with 1,819 cases (14%), Chari Baguirmi with 1,706 cases (13%), Mayo Kebbi Est 927 cases (7%), Logone Oriental with 873 cases (6.7%), and finally Logone Occidental with 786 cases (6%). To date 119 deaths (0.9% lethality rate) have been reported with 24 of them (20%) occurring in week 16;

Goz-beida being the district recording the highest number of deaths (54%) in that week.

Voluntary repatriation of Sudanese refugees living in western Chad continues with assistance from UNHCR in collaboration with the government of Chad. This is in line with the Tripartite Agreement for the Voluntary Repatriation of Sudanese refugees that was signed in May 31, 2017 by the Government of Chad, the Government of Sudan and the UNHCR. In 2018, UNHCR and CNARR repatriated 1,759 Sudanese refugees. By April 2019, an additional 2,065 Sudanese refugees had been voluntarily repatriated. In total 3,824 Sudanese refugees, 60% of whom are children under the age of 18, have been voluntarily repatriated since the signing of the agreement. Currently, 342,406 Sudanese refugees are living in eastern Chad.