UNICEF Chad Humanitarian Situation Report 2021: 1 January to 31 December 2021

Highlights

In 2021, Chad was affected by exceptionally heavy flooding and by epidemics. 555,787 refugees reside in Chad and some 406,573 Chadians are internally displaced, a 21 percent increase as compared to 2020 .

958,829 children aged 6-59 months in humanitarian situations have been vaccinated against measles in the provinces of Ennedi Est, Ouaddai, Sila, Wadi Fira, Lac, Batha, Logone Occidental, Logone Oriental, Mandoul, Mayo Kebbi Est, Moyen Chari and Tandjilé.

A total of 249,513 children under five years of age were admitted for malnutrition and treated, with a cure rate of 93.0 per cent.

23,700 children (12,143 girls, 11,557 boys) and 200 caregivers (64 fathers and 136 mothers) benefited from psychosocial support in childfriendly spaces in the provinces of Lac, Ouaddai, and Chari Baguirmi.