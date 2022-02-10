Chad + 4 more
UNICEF Chad Humanitarian Situation Report 2021: 1 January to 31 December 2021
Attachments
Highlights
In 2021, Chad was affected by exceptionally heavy flooding and by epidemics. 555,787 refugees reside in Chad and some 406,573 Chadians are internally displaced, a 21 percent increase as compared to 2020 .
958,829 children aged 6-59 months in humanitarian situations have been vaccinated against measles in the provinces of Ennedi Est, Ouaddai, Sila, Wadi Fira, Lac, Batha, Logone Occidental, Logone Oriental, Mandoul, Mayo Kebbi Est, Moyen Chari and Tandjilé.
A total of 249,513 children under five years of age were admitted for malnutrition and treated, with a cure rate of 93.0 per cent.
23,700 children (12,143 girls, 11,557 boys) and 200 caregivers (64 fathers and 136 mothers) benefited from psychosocial support in childfriendly spaces in the provinces of Lac, Ouaddai, and Chari Baguirmi.
245,940 Children (115,251 girls and 130,689 boys) in humanitarian situations received individual learning materials
Situation in Numbers
2,700,000 children in need of humanitarian assistance
(OCHA HNO 2021)
5,500,000 people in need
(OCHA HNO 2021)
401,090 under-5 children with SAM
(OCHA HNO 2021)
1,073,980 displaced people
(UNHCR 2021)
406,573 internally displaced people
(UNHCR 2021)