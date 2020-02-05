UNICEF Chad Humanitarian Situation Report, 1 November to 31 December 2019

Highlights

• Ninety-eight cholera cases and 12 deaths were reported in southern Chad in 2019. UNICEF continued to support the Government’s response to the outbreak and has organized activities to raise awareness on cholera transmission and prevention.

• Insecurity in Lac province continued to undermine efforts to reach vulnerable populations. Three mobile clinics offering treatment for severe acute malnutrition have suspended their activities in Ngouboua and Tchoukoutalia.

• By December 2019, 26,623 measles cases and 259 deaths had been reported in Chad.* A response campaign was organized in 14 districts in December reaching 467,455 children between 6 and 59 months.

• 187,333 students received learning materials in crisis-affected areas across the country during the reporting period.

• As of December 2019, only 51% of the HAC funding requirement had been covered, resulting in a funding gap of US$ 22.6 million for UNICEF to provide lifesaving assistance to vulnerable children and women through an integrated multisectoral response.

Situation in Numbers

2,300,000 children in need of humanitarian assistance

4,300,000 people in need (OCHA September 2019)

304,600 under 5 children with Severe Acute Malnutrition

169,000 internally displaced people (UNHCR October 2019)

Humanitarian Action for Children – 2019 Results

As of December 2019, UNICEF Chad had US$ 23.3 million available to meet the humanitarian needs of vulnerable children and women in Chad (51% of the US$ 45.8 million requested in the Humanitarian Action for Children appeal for 2019). Chad recorded a total of 26,623 measles cases and 259 deaths in 2019, compared to 5,336 cases and 96 deaths in 2018. UNICEF supported the Ministry of Health by providing a total of 2,027,000 doses of measles vaccines and funded the operational costs to support response campaigns in 24 districts, reaching a total of 1,149,356 children with vaccines directly.

Over 288,594 boxes of ready-to-use therapeutic food (RUTF) were supplied to health centres in 2019, facilitating the treatment of over 317,421 children under five years (including 177,073 girls) with severe acute malnutrition (SAM), an increase of over 20% compared to the same period in 2018 (263,456 children). The average cure rate of 95% met international Sphere standards. The capacities of 1,896 health agents and community health workers were strengthened through training on the infant and young child feeding (IYCF) and integrated management of acute malnutrition (IMAM).

Southern Chad experienced a cholera outbreak that began in July 2019 and affected a total of 98 people, including 12 deaths, in Mayo Kebbi Est and Mayo Kebbi Ouest. In its support to the Government in responding to WASH needs in emergencies, including support to displaced populations and the cholera outbreak, a total of 140,361 people (68,077 men and 72,284 women) received access to drinking water (compared to 92,079 people in 2018), and 4,627 (2,406 men and 2,221 women) had access to separate latrines.

UNICEF and partners also provided 73,884 children receiving treatment for SAM (including 40,327 girls) and their caretakers with WASH kits and hygiene practices messages (compared to 36,473 children in 2018).

A total of 62 temporary learning spaces were constructed in Lac province, allowing 15,285 students (6,405 girls) that had fled attacks by non-state groups to continue their education, and 190,749 children in crisis situations received learning materials (compared to 209,408 in 2018). To support well-being in addition to their learning curriculum, 34,886 children in crisis contexts attended school in a classroom where the teacher had been trained in psychosocial support. This marked an increase in comparison to 2018, when 10,785 children received such support.

In terms of child protection, in 2019, 9,001 children received psychosocial support, including in child-friendly spaces (a decrease compared to 2018, when 13,366 children received support). 396 children received access to alternative care, family tracing, and reunification services (a decrease from 636 in 2018). 45 children associated with armed groups were reached with services. 13 were reunified with their families.

In emergency situations in 2019 overall2 , 43,485 pregnant women were sensitised on HIV/AIDS transmission, prevention, and treatment, 39,087 pregnant women were tested for HIV, and 294 of them who tested positive were put on ARV treatment. Although these results are lower compared to 2018, UNICEF will continue its joint efforts with the Government to reach vulnerable populations with awareness-raising, testing, and treatment interventions.

UNICEF wishes to express its gratitude to all the donors whose contributions to humanitarian funds have made it possible to achieve the 2019 results outlined in this report.