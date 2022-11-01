UNICEF Chad Flash Update No. 4 Floods (31 October 2022)

OVERVIEW

As of October 31, more than 1 million people (200,000 households) in 18 of Chad's 23 provinces are affected by floods.

According to estimates, 465,030 hectares of farmland have been devastated so far, worsening the already dire food insecurity situation amid the prolonged impacts of the conflict in Ukraine.

Chad is severely affected by climate change and ranks second worldwide as a country in which children are the most at risk. In 2022,

Chad recorded its heaviest rainfall in the past 30 years, resulting in rivers overflowing, rupturing the dikes. This year’s floods demonstrate just how frequent extreme weather events are becoming in the Sahel region. The most affected provinces are Mayo Kebbi Est (246,103 people), Logone Occidental (147,129 people), Tandjilé (138,831 people), N’Djamena (98,785 people) and Mandoul (82,608 people).

In N’Djamena, river flooding has caused 16,756 households to flee their homes and take refuge in public space. Twelve sites have been identified by authorities in N’Djamena to shelter flood victims. While the water level seems to have stabilized reaching its peak level at 806 cm and is expected to start declining in the next coming weeks, the situation remains critical, and several areas of the capital continue facing the risk of flooding. Chad’s transitional President declared a state of emergency, on October 19, over flooding and called on humanitarian organisations and the country’s allies to support the government’s efforts to meet the needs of the affected people.