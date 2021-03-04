UNICEF Chad COVID-19 Situation Report No. 9 [Cumulative update including the period 26 November to 31 December 2020]

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

As of 31 December 2020, out of the total of 2,141 confirmed COVID-19 cases registered in Chad (the majority being male aged 25-59 years), 37 are children. Of these 37 children, 5 cases have been confirmed in children under five (4 girls and 1 boy), and 32 cases are children aged between 5 and 14 years (20 girls and 12 boys).

During this reporting period, COVID-19 reported cases continued to increase steadily, particularly in the capital of N’Djamena. Cases have now been reported in a total of 17 provinces (representing over three quarters of the country) namely : N’Djaména, Batha,

Chari-Baguirmi, Ennedi Est, Guéra, Kanem, Lac, Logone Occidental, Logone Oriental, Mandoul, Mayo Kebbi-Est, Mayo Kebbi-Ouest, Moyen-Chari, Ouaddaï, Sila, Tandjilé and Wadi-Fira. As of 31 December 2020, 333 cases were hospitalized and under treatment, 1,704 patients have recovered, and 104 deaths are attributed to COVID-19; a total of 230 out of 242 (95 per cent) were traced and followed1 . Following the reopening of the N’Djaména international airport on 1st of August 2020 and the easing of in-country travel restrictions, use of public transportation rules and the reopening of markets, the number of reported COVID-19 cases has steadily increased since the beginning of October. The Government has continued to monitor the implementation of the revised protocol which also includes the presentation of a negative COVID-19 RTPCR test for passengers departing and arriving at the airport and a seven-day quarantine followed by a second COVID-19 RT-PCR test for the latter.

The United Nations agencies continue to provide assistance in critical areas of communication, disease surveillance and testing, supply of essential drugs and equipment and capacity building of health personnel and frontline workers to reinforce integrated case management and surveillance in the areas of water, sanitation and hygiene, nutrition, child protection and continuity of Education. This assistance contributes to the implementation of the National Contingency Plan for Preparedness and Response to the Coronavirus COVID-19 (Plan National de contingence pour la préparation et la riposte à l’épidémie de la maladie coronavirus COVID-19) prepared by the Ministry of Health (MoH), with support from the UN and Development Partners.

Key challenges remain, including: delayed availability of diagnostics tests (such as laboratory tests e.g.GeneXpert); limited capacity at decentralised level for surveillance, tracing and case management, management of contacts and laboratory testing capacity in the provinces (only nine provincial laboratories have been set up so far in Abéché, Sarh, Moundou, Mongo, Bol, Mao, Doba, Bongor and Pala); and limited enforcement of land border control.