UNICEF Chad COVID-19 Situation Report No. 8 for 22 October to 25 November 2020

Highlights

As of 25 November 2020, out of the total of 1,661 confirmed COVID-19 cases registered in Chad (the majority being male aged 25-59 years), 26 are children. Of these 26 children, five cases have been confirmed in children under five (four girls and one boy), and 21 cases are children aged between 5 and 14 years (eleven girls and ten boys).

During this reporting period, COVID-19 reported cases continued to increase particularly in the Southern provinces of Mayo Kebbi-Est/Ouest, Moyen Chari, Logone Occidental and Oriental; overall, the number of reported cases increased at a slower pace than at the beginning of the pandemic. Cases have now been reported in a total of 17 provinces (representing over three quarters of the country): N’Djaména, Batha, Chari-Baguirmi, Ennedi Est, Guéra, Kanem, Lac, Logone Occidental, Logone Oriental, Mandoul, Mayo Kebbi-Est, Mayo Kebbi-Ouest, Moyen-Chari, Ouaddaï, Sila, Tandjilé and Wadi-Fira. As of 25 November 2020, 64 cases are hospitalized and under treatment, 1,496 patients have recovered, and 101 deaths are attributable to COVID-19; a total of 233 out of 243 (97 per cent) contacts have been traced and are followed

Following the reopening of the N’Djaména international airport on 1 August and the easing of travel restrictions in-country as well as the public transportation and markets, the number of reported COVID-19 cases has steadily increased since beginning of October. The Government has continued to monitor the implementation of the revised protocol which includes the presentation of a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test for passengers departing and arriving at the airport, a seven-day quarantine followed by a COVID-19 RT-PCR test

The United Nations agencies continue positioning their assistance in the critical areas of communication, disease surveillance and testing, supply of essential drugs and equipment and capacity building of health personnel and frontline workers for case management and surveillance, water, sanitation and hygiene, nutrition, child protection and continuity of learning. This assistance contributes to the implementation of the National Contingency Plan for Preparedness and Response to the Epidemic of Coronavirus COVID-19 (Plan National de contingence pour la préparation et la riposte à l’épidémie de la maladie coronavirus COVID-19) prepared by the Ministry of Health (MoH), with support from the UN and Development Partners.