UNICEF Chad COVID-19 Situation Report No. 7 for 24 September to 21 October 2020

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

As of 21 October 2020, out of the total of 1,410 confirmed COVID-19 cases registered in Chad (the majority being male aged 25-59 years), 18 are children. Of these 18 children, five cases have been confirmed in children under five (four girls and one boy), and 13 cases are children aged between 5 and 14 years (seven girls and six boys).

During this reporting period, COVID-19 reported cases continued to increase particularly in the Southern provinces of Mayo Kebbi-Est/Ouest, Moyen Chari, Logone Occidental and Oriental; overall, the number of reported cases increased at a slower pace than at the beginning of the pandemic. Cases have now been reported in a total of 17 provinces (representing over three quarters of the country): N’Djaména, Batha, Chari-Baguirmi, Ennedi Est, Guéra, Kanem, Lac, Logone Occidental, Logone Oriental, Mandoul, Mayo Kebbi-Est, Mayo Kebbi-Ouest, Moyen-Chari, Ouaddaï, Sila, Tandjiléé and Wadi-Fira. As of 21 October 2020, 91 cases are hospitalized and under treatment, 1,223 patients have recovered, and 96 deaths are attributable to COVID-19; a total of 558 out of 570 (98 per cent) contacts have been traced and are followed.

Despite the reopening of the N’Djaména international airport on 1 August and the easing of travel restrictions in-country, the number of reported COVID-19 cases has remained relatively stable. The Government has continued to monitor the implementation of the revised protocol which includes the presentation of a negative COVID-19 test for passengers departing and arriving at the airport, a seven-day quarantine followed by a COVID-19 RT-PCR laboratory test.

The United Nations agencies continue positioning their assistance in the critical areas of communication, disease surveillance and testing, supply of essential drugs and equipment and capacity building of health personnel and frontline workers for case management and surveillance, water, sanitation and hygiene, nutrition, child protection and continuity of learning. This assistance contributes to the implementation of the National Contingency Plan for Preparedness and Response to the Epidemic of Coronavirus COVID-19 (Plan National de contingence pour la préparation et la riposte à l’épidémie de la maladie coronavirus COVID-19) prepared by the Ministry of Health (MoH), with support from the UN and Development Partners.

Key challenges remain: delayed availability of diagnostics such as laboratory tests (GeneXpert); limited capacity at decentralised level for surveillance, tracing and case management, management of contacts and laboratory testing capacity in the provinces (only nine provincial laboratories have been set up so far in Abéché, Sarh, Moundou, Mongo, Bol, Mao, Doba, Bongor and Pala); and limited enforcement of land border control.