UNICEF Chad COVID-19 Situation Report No. 5 for 23 July – 26 August 2020

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs As of 26 August 2020, out of the total of 1,004 confirmed COVID-19 cases registered in Chad (the majority being male aged 25-59 years), six are children. Of these six children, two cases have been confirmed in children under five (two girls), and four cases are children aged 5-14 years (three girls and one boy).

The COVID-19 reported cases witnessed a continued decrease and remained concentrated in 15 provinces (representing two thirds of the country) previously reported:

N’Djamena, Batha, Chari Baguirmi, Ennedi Est, Guéra, Kanem, Lac, Logone Occidental,

Logone Oriental, Mandoul, Mayo Kebbi-Est, Moyen-Chari, Ouaddaï, Sila and Wadi-Fira.

As of 26 August 2020, 52 cases are hospitalized and under treatment, 875 patients have recovered, and 77 deaths are attributable to COVID-19; a total of 128 out of 134 (96 per cent) contacts have been traced and are followed1 .

The opening of the N’Djamena international airport on the 1 st of August and the easing of travel restrictions in-country constitute a risk, although the number of reported COVID-19 cases has remained stable. The Government has continued to monitor the implementation of the revised protocol which includes the presentation of a negative COVID-19 test for passengers departing and arriving at the airport2 , a seven-day quarantine followed by a COVID-19 RT-PCR laboratory test.

The United Nations agencies continue positioning their assistance in the critical areas of communication, disease surveillance and testing, supply of essential drugs and equipment and capacity building of health personnel and frontline workers for case management and surveillance, water, sanitation and hygiene, nutrition, child protection and continuity of learning. This assistance is in support of the National Contingency Plan for Preparedness and Response to the Epidemic of Coronavirus COVID-19 (Plan National de contingence pour la préparation et la riposte à l’épidémie de la maladie coronavirus COVID-19) prepared by the Ministry of Health (MoH), with support from the UN and Development Partners.

Key challenges remain: procurement on the global market of some health supplies such as laboratory (GeneXpert) reagents remains constrained; limited capacity at decentralised level for surveillance, tracing and case management, management of contacts and laboratory testing capacity in the provinces (only four provincial laboratories have been set up so far in Abeche, Sarh, Moundou and Mongo); and limited enforcement of land border control.