UNICEF Chad COVID-19 Situation Report No. 4: 11 June-22 July 2020

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

As of 22 July 2020, out of the total of 889 confirmed COVID-19 cases registered in Chad (the majority being male aged 25-59 years), five are children. Of these five children, two cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in children under five, and three cases are girls aged 5-14 years.

Since the last reporting period, the COVID-19 epidemic witnessed a temporary levellingoff in newly registered cases, which remain concentrated in the 15 provinces (representing two thirds of the country) previously reported: N’Djamena, Batha, Chari Baguirmi, Ennedi Est, Guéra, Kanem, Lac, Logone Occidental, Logone Oriental, Mandoul, Mayo Kebbi-Est, Moyen-Chari, Ouaddaï, Sila, and Wadi-Fira. Nine cases are hospitalized and under treatment, 805 patients have recovered, and 75 deaths are attributable to COVID-19. As of 22 July 2020, a total of 318 out of 320 (99.4 per cent) contacts have been traced and are followed.

The opening of the N’Djamena international airport announced for the 1st of August and the easing of travel restrictions in-country constitutes a risk. The Government has revised its protocol, which now includes the presentation of a negative COVID-19 test for passengers departing and arriving at the airport2 , a seven-day quarantine followed by a COVID-19 RT-PCR laboratory test. It is not sure yet how feasible this will be for travellers arriving by road.

The United Nations agencies continue positioning their assistance in the critical areas of communication, disease surveillance and testing, distribution of health consumables/essential drugs and equipment and capacity building of health personnel and frontline workers for case management and surveillance, water, sanitation and hygiene, nutrition, child protection and continuity of learning. This assistance is in support of the National Contingency Plan for Preparedness and Response to the Epidemic of Coronavirus COVID-19 (Plan National de contingence pour la préparation et la riposte à l’épidémie de la maladie coronavirus COVID-19) prepared by the Ministry of Health (MoH), with support from the UN and Development Partners.

Key challenges remain, including: procurement on the global market of some health supplies such as laboratory (GeneXpert) reagents remains constrained; limited decentralised surveillance, tracing capacity and case management, isolation of contacts and laboratory testing capacity in the provinces (only four provincial laboratories have been set up so far in Abeche, Sarh, Moundou and Mongo); and need to reinforce land border control.