UNICEF Chad Country Office 2022 Humanitarian Situation Report No. 2 (Reporting Period: 1 January to 30 June 2022)

Highlights

• During the reporting period, 121,373 malnourished children under five years of age (66,755 girls and 54,618 boys) were admitted and treated countrywide, with a cure rate of 92.8 per cent.

• As of June 2022, 103,382 children (47,785 girls and 55,597 boys) received individual learning materials in N'Djamena (Kalambari and Guilmey camps), Ouaddai (Farchana, Gaga, Bredjing and Treguine),

Batha, Salamat and Lac (Mamdi, Kaya and Fouli).

• 25,612 children and caregivers (12,432 girls and 13,180 boys) benefited from psychosocial support in child-friendly spaces in Borkou, Ouaddai, Lac and Chari Baguirmi provinces.

• 3,667 households in the Cameroonian refugee camps of Guilmey and Kalambari were reached with humanitarian cash transfers in N’Djamena.