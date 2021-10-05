UNHCR Chad: Situation Report #5 on the Arrival of New Refugees from Cameroon - Province of Chari-Baguirmi (1 October 2021)

8,749 Number of individuals registered (L1) by UNHCR (2,248 households)

93% Percentage of women and children

9,469 Number of medical consultations

289,991 Number of hot meals distributed at 5 sites

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS:

Chad is preparing a voluntary repatriation plan in coordination with the Chadian authorities and UNHCR Cameroon. A scouting visit took place on Wednesday 29 September with 12 representatives of refugees, both men and women.

Mobile clinics run by ADES and IRC continue to provide health assistance and medical consultations. To date, a total of 9,469 consultations have been conducted for refugees (6,192) and the local community (3,277). In addition, 555 antenatal consultations and 36 postnatal consultations were carried out by the 4 midwives deployed by UNFPA; 46 births were registered, 30 refugee women and 16 local women.

7,750 long-lasting impregnated mosquito nets were distributed, 5,010 to 2,248 refugee households and 2,740 to 933 local households.

COORDINATION:

On 29 September, following the invitation of the Cameroonian government, a "Go & See and Come & Tell" visit was organised to the main villages of origin of the Cameroonian refugees in Chad, including Ngama-Sara, Bourgouma I, Kidam-Borno and Maham. The Cameroonian delegation led by the Prefect of Logone Chari was accompanied by a delegate from UNHCR Cameroon and traditional leaders of the area. The Chadian delegation, led by the Sub-Prefect of Koundoul, was accompanied by the Permanent Secretary of the CNARR, UNHCR Chad staff and 12 refugees, 7 men and 5 women, designated as representatives.

In general, it was noted during the mission that the security and protection environment appears to be favourable to return, but requires the establishment of a framework for dialogue, under the aegis of the Cameroonian authorities and local opinion leaders. This framework will strengthen peaceful coexistence and reassure refugees who still doubt the return to lasting peace in their localities.

The main demands to strengthen sustainable peace and security between communities are: