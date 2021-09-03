UNHCR Chad: Situation Report #1 on the Emergency of New Refugees from Cameroon - Province of Chari-Baguirmi (2 September 2021)

11,000 Estimated number of new arrivals from Cameroon since 11 August 2021

7,950 Number of individuals identified by UNHCR (1,879 households)

85% Estimated percentage of women and children

2,255 Medical consultations by ADES and MSF France

126,499 Hot meals distributed on 5 sites by CRT

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS:

7,950 people, or 1,879 families, received a registration bracelet (fixing) allowing them to access emergency assistance. The distribution of bracelets has been conducted at 8 sites and is now complete (Oundouma 5,054; Tchidam Gangang 7; Tchidam Borno 4 ; Bourgouma-01 1,080; Bourgouma-02 373;

Ngama Kotoko 884; Ngama Sara 429; Sama Cale-01 119).

On 31 August, the refugee pre-registration exercise could start. In three days, 1,275 individuals, or 329 families, were registered.

Since the beginning of the intervention, the Red Cross of Chad (CRT) has distributed 126,499 hot meals (84,158 more in one week). The mobile clinics treated 2,255 patients (1,767 more in one week). 30 latrines / showers have been set up, 20 in Oundouma, 6 in Ngama Kotoko and 4 in Bourgouma-01. 10 community sheds were built, 8 in Oundouma, 2 in Ngama Kotoko and 2 in Bourgouma-01. 4 midwives are providing assistance to pregnant women and 1,000 dignity kits have been distributed. Children's play activities were organised in Oundouma and Ngama Kotoko and 195 toys (balloons, cars, animals, etc.) were distributed to refugee children.