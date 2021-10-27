UNHCR Chad: Resettlement Dashboard 1 July - 30 September 2021

In 2021, UNHCR Chad estimated 48,000 refugees as being in need of resettlement. The need for durable solutions for the refugee population in Chad continues to remain high during the reporting period, and both resettlement and complementary pathways continued to be explored to identify lasting solutions to refugees.

Highlights:

• Upscaling of Resettlement activities: During the reporting period and following the confirmation of the allocation of a 700 persons quota by the USA, the Operation received confirmation that the US Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration (BPRM) had approved the requested budget for upscaling of Resettlement activities. This included provision of funding to create 4 new casework positions under the UNOPS IICA-1 modality, as well as funding to procure 10 new laptops for the unit. During this period, the unit also worked on the multi-year Resettlement planning and strategy document for USA, which included the logistical and infrastructural challenges in implementing resettlement activities, as well as discussions on the possibility of implementing Group Processing in Chad.

• Submissions: 13 cases/ 58 individuals were submitted during the reporting period primarily to the USA, France and Sweden. Cumulatively since the beginning of the year, a total of 19 cases / 76 Individuals have been submitted to the three countries. The submissions to France and Sweden were primarily made under the Global Unallocated Quota.

• Departures: There were no resettlement departures registered during the reporting period. Since the beginning of the year a total of 12 cases/ 41 persons departed to the USA (1), France (5),

Canada (14) and Sweden (21). It is expected that departures will pick up in the next quarter.

• Counselling: As at the end of September 2021, at least 1,250 individual refugees have benefited from resettlement related counseling in N’Djamena and across camp locations.

• Migration to proGres v4: The data clean-up exercise for proGres v4 and post migration data clean-up continued during the reporting period. Case processing and reviews through proGres v4 Resettlement module also continued, albeit slowly given the various clean-up, connectivity and familiarisation issues.