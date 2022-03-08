UNHCR Chad - Refugees from Cameroon Emergency Situation (March 2022)

Relocations from spontaneous sites to camps have resumed. This pause allowed essential construction and food distributions to be completed. A third camp is being identified with the authorities.

To ensure that protection and assistance reach the beneficiaries who need it most and mitigate the risk of intrusion of Chadian nationals into the refugee population, UNHCR and CNARR have established a litigation desk in Guilmey and Kalambari.

Individual basic registration started on 10 January 2022 and is ongoing. As of 4th March, 7,053 refugees were registered.