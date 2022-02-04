UNHCR Chad - Refugees from Cameroon Emergency Situation (February 2022)

February 2022

As of 31 January, far north Cameroon crisis has impacted 60,000 persons, including some 50,000 refugees fleeing their home to Chad, in search of safety and 10,000 Chadian host community members

Of these, over 43,400 refugees were pre-registered by UNHCR and began to be assisted on site and/or relocated to 2 camps. UNHCR has re-activated the Refugee Coordination Model (RCM)

to reinforce synergies between all stakeholders, respond to urgent protection and assistance needs and support the Chadian government’s responsibility to protect refugees.