25 Sep 2018

UNHCR Chad Factsheet - August 2018

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Chad currently has 652.575 people of concern, including 449.748 refugees, 3.442 asylum seekers,

162.755 IDPs and returnees, 16,718 Chadian returnees from Central African Republic (at risk of statelessness), and 20.000 in other categories.

Water Shortage among Sudanese refugees in the east of Chad.

GAOUI Transit Site: 459 refugees benefit from relocation and reintegration under the ECHO-funded Housing Support Project.

Socio-economic and professional profiling of refugees in Chad completed.

WORKING WTH PARTNERS

Government Partners: UNHCR supports the government of Chad to protect and assist refugees, internally displaced people and people at risk of statelessness in Chad. UNHCR works closely with the National Commission for the Reception and Reintegration of Refugees and Returnees (CNARR) and the Direction for Political Affairs and Civil Status (DAPEC) as well as with various Ministries (Foreign Affairs, Education, Health, etc.)

Implementing Partners: Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS); Caritas Internationalis; Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society (HIAS); International Rescue Committee (IRC); TIGO; African Initiatives for Relief and Development (AIRD), L'Association pour la Promotion des libertés Fondamentales au Tchad (APLFT), l’ Association pour le Développement Economique et Social (ADES), World Concern, Lutheran World Federation.

UN Agencies: In Chad, UNHCR works closely with sister UN agencies, and is a member of the United Nations Country Team, Humanitarian Country Team and United Nations Communications Group, amongst others. UNHCR leads the Protection Cluster and Shelter/Core Relief Items cluster.

