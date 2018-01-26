26 Jan 2018

UNHAS Chad: Key Performance Figures for 2017

Report
from World Food Programme, Logistics Cluster
Published on 31 Dec 2017 View Original
preview
Download PDF (268.26 KB)

Very low development fuels the humanitarian crisis of the Lake region and the international community is entering the critical transition period when continued relief efforts as well as invest-ments in development are needed to maintain peace and stabil-ity. Throughout the crisis, UNHAS has facilitated access to the region with flights to Bol three days a week and the humanitari-an community has expressed the need for a new connection to be established to Baga Sola to allow more direct access to the implementation sites. To be able to provide this service, it is necessary that UNHAS carries out the rehabilitation of the air-strip at Baga Sola—this project is estimated at USD 290,000.

