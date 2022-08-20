UN Secretary-General's Spokesperson - on the opening of the Inclusive and Sovereign National Dialogue in Chad [scroll down for French version]

Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for the Secretary-General

The Secretary-General congratulates the Chadian transitional authorities and the people of Chad on the opening of the Inclusive and Sovereign National Dialogue planned to start tomorrow, 20 August. He acknowledges the efforts made by all other stakeholders to reach this historic moment.

The Secretary-General encourages the participation of all segments of Chadian society, including women and youth, in the Dialogue, and urges the politico-military groups that have not yet signed the Doha Peace Agreement to join the peace process.

The Secretary-General notes that the Dialogue offers a historic opportunity to build new foundations for the stability of Chad, through the consolidation of democracy and good governance. He reiterates the commitment of the United Nations to continue to support the Chadian people and transitional authorities for the successful completion of the Inclusive and Sovereign National Dialogue and the implementation of its outcome.

*****

Déclaration attribuable au Porte-parole du Secrétaire général - sur l’ouverture du dialogue national inclusif et souverain au Tchad

Le Secrétaire général félicite les autorités de transition tchadiennes et le peuple tchadien pour l’ouverture du Dialogue national inclusif et souverain prévue pour demain, 20 août. Il reconnait les efforts déployés par toutes les parties prenantes pour parvenir à ce moment historique.

Le Secrétaire général encourage la participation de tous les segments de la société tchadienne, y compris les femmes et les jeunes, au dialogue. Il encourage les groupes politico-militaires qui n’ont pas encore signé l’accord de paix de Doha de rejoindre le processus de paix.

Le Secrétaire général note que le dialogue offre une opportunité historique de poser des nouvelles fondations pour la stabilité, à travers de la consolidation de la paix et de la bonne gouvernance. Le Secrétaire général réaffirme l’engagement des Nations Unies à soutenir le peuple tchadien et les autorités de transition pour la bonne tenue du Dialogue national inclusif et souverain et la mise en œuvre des recommandations qui en découleront.