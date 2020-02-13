13 Feb 2020

UN launches campaign on 'What It Takes' to save lives

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 12 Feb 2020 View Original
© UNHCR/Achilleas Zavallis
© UNHCR/Achilleas Zavallis

For some, being unbending, unreasonable and unrelenting can be viewed as negative qualities. But in the eyes of Michael, a teenager whose mother, Claudine Joseph, works as a UN humanitarian in Chad, those descriptions are actually what he admires most about her, reflecting her resolve and determination to drive real change on the ground.

Michael and Claudine are the protagonists of a new film that showcases the impact and reach of the UN response to the growing humanitarian needs worldwide – and the determination and passion of the people who make it happen.

Read more on United Nations OCHA.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.