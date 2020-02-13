UN launches campaign on 'What It Takes' to save lives

For some, being unbending, unreasonable and unrelenting can be viewed as negative qualities. But in the eyes of Michael, a teenager whose mother, Claudine Joseph, works as a UN humanitarian in Chad, those descriptions are actually what he admires most about her, reflecting her resolve and determination to drive real change on the ground.

Michael and Claudine are the protagonists of a new film that showcases the impact and reach of the UN response to the growing humanitarian needs worldwide – and the determination and passion of the people who make it happen.

Read more on United Nations OCHA.