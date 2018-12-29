29 Dec 2018

Towards collective accountability in Chad

Report
from CHS Alliance
Published on 18 Dec 2018 View Original

Since January 2018, we have been working in partnership with Ground Truth Solutions (GTS) in Chad to collect feedback from people affected by crisis and aid workers and, based on these findings, help the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) adapt the implementation of their programmes.

There are only two countries in the world in which aid agencies have set up a platform to assess how accountable they are, collectively, to people affected by crisis. Chad is one of them. Every five to six months, the Humanitarian Response Plan is assessed from the perspective of the people it seeks to serve and measured against perceptual indicators tied to the CHS.

Since 2018, we have been working in partnership with Ground Truth Solutions (GTS) within the framework of a joint project funded by the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency.

While GTS collects data about people’s satisfaction with the humanitarian response, the CHS Alliance uses the data to support humanitarian actors to use the CHS as a framework to improve the quality and accountability of the Humanitarian Response Plan.

The Alliance has provided its support through workshops and bilateral meetings with cluster representatives, CHS Alliance member organisations and others active in humanitarian action in Chad. In the meantime, some cluster coordinators have started collecting data regarding their respective sectors, with the support of GTS staff on the ground. The food security cluster is well advanced in its preparation phase.

We are working on a proposal for further joint activities with GTS in 2019 with the aim of creating a model of perceptual data collection surveys that can be easily replicated in other countries.

The results of the current survey round will be shared in January 2019. If you would like to read the results of the first survey round, which were released in August this year, you can find them here.

