Tchad : Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Dashboard #45 (21 — 23 March 2020)

The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to collect information on large and sudden population movements. Information is collected through key informant interviews or direct observation. This dashboard provides information on movements which occurred from 21 to 23 March 2020 in three sites in Lac Province.

An armed attack which occurred on 23 March 2020 in the village of Mboma located in the sous-préfecture of Kaiga-Kindjiria (département of Fouli) led 2,032 persons (including 40 separated children hosted in the site of Yakirom) to be forcibly displaced and flee towards two sites located in the sous-préfecture of Liwa (in the same département of Fouli). Additionnally, in the same sous-préfecture of Kaiga-Kindjiria, 336 persons preventively fled their houses on 21 March 2020 towards one site located in the sous-préfecture of Liwa. All locations hosting these persons are accessible.