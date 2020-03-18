Tchad : Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Dashboard #44 (12 - 16 March 2020)

The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to collect information on large and sudden population movements. Information is collected through key informant interviews or direct observation. This dashboard provides information on movements which occurred from 12 to 16 March 2020 in 5 sites situated in Lac Province.

An armed attack occurred on the night of 11 to 12 March 2020 in the site of Kangalia located in the sous-préfecture of Liwa (département of Fouli) and led 2,950 persons to be forcibly displaced and flee towards 3 sites located in the same sous-préfecture.

Additionnally, in the sous-préfecture of Kaiga-Kindjiria, 435 persons preventively fled their houses towards one site located in the same sous-préfecture and another site in that of Daboua. Details of these movements are in the below table.