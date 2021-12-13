TİKA Supports Chadian People with Disabilities on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) distributed 100 special needs tricycles on December 3, 2021, the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, in cooperation with the Ministry of Women, Family, and Child Protection of Chad and Kırıkkale Merhamet Islamic Education and Humanitarian Aid Association.

The distribution ceremony held in N'Djamena, the capital of Chad, was attended by Martine Allahissem Dangar, Director-General of the Ministry of Women, Family, and Child Protection of Chad; Mahamat Saleh Abdeljalil, Special Advisor to the President of Chad; Kemal Kaygısız, the Republic of Turkey’s Ambassador to N'Djamena; Melih Mücahid Ateş, TİKA’s Coordinator in N'Djamena; Mustafa Sadıç, President of Kırıkkale Merhamet Islamic Education and Humanitarian Aid Association; and press members.

After the distribution of 50 tricycles to people with disabilities during the ceremony, the remaining 50 tricycles were delivered to people with physical disabilities who are in need in Koumra, located 650 km from the capital.

In his speech at the ceremony, Mustafa Sadıç, President of Kırıkkale Merhamet Islamic Education and Humanitarian Aid Association, stated that the people of Turkey extended their helping hand to Africa as a sign of their generosity, and that every healthy person has the risk of becoming a person with disability. He said, “There is no guarantee that one will not become a person with disability due to a disease or accident. In line with this awareness and our belief, we adopted the principle of protecting and helping people with disabilities.”

Melih Mücahid Ateş, TİKA’s Coordinator in N'Djamena, noted that TİKA has so far implemented more than 100 projects in the fields of vocational training, health, agriculture, animal husbandry, and experience sharing in Chad. Ateş stated that they would continue to implement support projects for the development of Chad, a sister country. He said, “We will remain in close cooperation with the government and institutions of Chad.”

In his speech, Kemal Kaygısız, the Republic of Turkey’s Ambassador to N'Djamena, wished Chadian People with Disabilities a happy International Day of Persons with Disabilities, which is celebrated on December 3. He noted that the cooperation between the Turkish and Chadian people, two sister nations, was improving day by day.

Martine Allahissem Dangar, Director-General of the Ministry of Women, Family, and Child Protection of Chad, thanked the Republic of Turkey, TİKA, Turkish NGOs, and the people of Turkey for the support and assistance they provided to Chad, and said, “Today, you made life easier for 100 people with disabilities by delivering these tricycles to them. We are grateful to the Republic of Turkey and TİKA for standing in solidarity with the people of Chad on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.”