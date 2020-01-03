03 Jan 2020

TİKA Provides Water to the Refugee Camps in Gore, Chad

Report
from Turkish Red Crescent Society
Published on 02 Jan 2020

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) drilled water wells with solar-powered pumps and built water tanks in a UNHCR health center, which serves approximately 26,000 people, including 20,000 refugees, living in and around the refugee camps in Gore.

TİKA dug water wells with solar-powered pumps and built water tanks in the health center that serves approximately 26,000 people, including 20,000 refugees, living in and around the refugee camps in Gore. A plumbing system was installed between the water tank and the health center, which had no plumbing system, and made available to health personnel in the central building and delivery room. The system enabled the health center to serve under more hygienic conditions.

The inauguration ceremony, which was organized by TİKA and the UNHCR, was attended by the Republic of Turkey’s Ambassador to N’Djamena Erdal Sabri Ergen and local authorities. In addition, a great number of local people and refugees attended the ceremony and accompanied with local dances and shows.

Chad, which is one of the least-developed countries, is home to more than 400,000 refugees. The needs of the refugees living in the camps built by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the Government of Chad are not fulfilled.

Local people and refugees will receive better service in the health center, which serves the village of Beureuh, and Gondja and Mboko Refugee Camps in the region of Gore, thanks to TİKA, which drilled water wells with solar-powered pumps, built steel water tanks with a capacity of 20 tons, and installed a plumbing system in the center. Moreover, the mini fountain, which was built at the entrance to the village of Beureuh, will fulfill the water need of the villagers.

