Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) established a printing house in Chad in order to enable the Ministry of National Education of Chad to print its own textbooks.

The delivery ceremony of the “Istanbul Printing House,” which was built by TİKA for the Ministry of National Education and Civic Promotion of Chad, was attended by Aboubakar Assidick Tchoroma, Ministry of National Education and Civic Promotion of Chad; Kemal Kaygısız, the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to N'Djamena; Dr. Rahman Nurdun, Vice President of TİKA; and Melih Mücahid Ateş, TİKA’s Chad Coordinator.

In Chad, where only one-third of the students have textbooks, it is aimed to print 180,000 books each year thanks to the Istanbul Printing House. In addition, 4 employees from Chad were trained in Turkey in order to ensure that they are able to run the printing house.

“This project is a sign of the friendly relations between the two countries.”

In his speech, Aboubakar Assidick Tchoroma, Ministry of National Education and Civic Promotion of Chad, thanked the Government of Turkey and TİKA for establishing a large and fully-equipped printing house to print all the textbooks needed by students in Chad.

Ambassador Kaygısız said, “During President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s visit to Chad in 2017, Chadian officials requested that their textbooks be printed by Turkey. Turkey offered establishing a printing house instead of sending books. Implemented by Turkey, this project is a sign of the friendly relations between two countries.”

After the ceremony, TİKA’s delegation paid courtesy visits to Hinda Déby Itno, First Lady of Chad and President of the Grand Coeur Foundation, and Kalzeubet Pahimi, Secretary-General of the Presidency and Minister of State, and exchanged ideas about existing projects and new opportunities for cooperation.

The Government of Chad is trying to meet a significant portion of the demand for textbooks through donations from other countries or by printing them in private printing houses with limited resources. When the school year ends, the textbooks of primary school students are collected and redistributed to the next year’s students.