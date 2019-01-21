Sudan: Voluntary Repatriation Dashboard - Chadian refugee returnees from Sudan as of October 2018
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 25 Oct 2018
The repatriation of Chadian refugees from Sudan to Chad started in December 2017, after the signing of the Tripartite agreement in May 2017 between UNHCR and the Governments of the Sudan and Chad. Returnees have been assisted by UNHCR and COR with transportation, return packages, including core relief items and cash for shelter.