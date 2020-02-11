11 Feb 2020

Strengthening social cohesion among communities in the Central African Republic and Chad through sustainable management of cross-border transhumance

Report
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 11 Feb 2020 View Original
© FAO
© FAO

Transhumance in the Sahel region is characterized by ancestral practices, and represents socio-cultural and economic exchanges between populations of bordering countries. However, recurrent shocks, such as the effects of climate change, and increased demographic pressure on natural resources, adversely affect agropastoral activities.

In Chad, pastoralists usually migrate to the Central African Republic during the dry season; however, these movements are disrupted by increased insecurity and recurrent drought, which push transhumant populations further into the country in search of pasture and water for their livestock. The Central African Republic, meanwhile, is still affected by the crisis and violence perpetrated by armed groups. As a result, these factors exacerbate tensions between farmers and pastoralists in border areas and hamper the effective management of cross-border transhumance.

FAO’s project entitled “Restoration of peace and dialogue between communities affected by cross-border transhumance in the Central African Republic and Chad”, funded by the United Nations Peacebuilding Fund, started in December 2018 and will end at the end June 2020. The project objective is to strengthen the dialogue between the two countries for better management of transhumance and to regulate movements. The intervention thus seeks to contribute to stabilization efforts through activities focused, in particular, on training dialogue committees, mapping transhumance corridors and rehabilitating pastoral infrastructure.

Since the start of the project, FAO together with the International Organization for Migration have conducted the following activities: carried out data collection in the prefectures of Nana Gribizi and Bamingui-Bangoran in the Central African Republic; conducted an analysis of the factors triggering conflict linked to transhumance, with the identification of prevention and risk management mechanisms; developed maps of transhumance sites in Chad; and trained and conducted awareness sessions for local authorities and community leaders.

Facilitating inter-institutional dialogue to improve pastoralists’ livelihoods

Within the framework of the project, FAO successfully organized the first bilateral meeting between Chad and the Central African Republic on challenges related to transhumance. The meeting took place in N’Djamena from 4 to 6 December 2019 and represents an important step towards strengthening the inter-institutional dialogue between the two countries. For three days, the main actors met to discuss the measures to be put in place for effective border management.

In conclusion, recommendations were defined and stakeholders agreed to jointly regulate cross-border movements between the Central African Republic, Chad and Cameroon, laying the foundations for stronger commitment by governments, and technical and financial partners, in the effort to restore peace in the sub-region. The project will continue to build on its results in the long-term, and to strengthen the livelihoods and resilience of pastoral communities.

In 2020, FAO will implement essential livelihood activities, such as the rehabilitation of pastoral infrastructure, the vaccination and deworming of 100 000 heads of cattle, training of beneficiaries in conflict management, as well as income-generating activities for young people and women. The project will contribute to the sustainability of the dialogue between the two countries and put in place the appropriate mechanisms to manage transhumance, benefiting pastoral communities.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.