Strengthening Accountability in Chad | Perceptions of Affected Populations and Field Staff in Chad - Results from Round 1

Background

As part of the ‘Strengthening Accountability in Chad’ project,

Ground Truth Solutions (GTS) is responsible for gathering the views, perceptions, and priorities of affected people on the implementation of the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) 2017 - 2019. This project is a collaboration between Ground Truth Solutions and the CHS Alliance and is funded by the Swedish Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA).

GTS and the CHS Alliance support the Humanitarian Country Team by gathering the views of affected people, to make decisions based on those views and to ensure more effective implementation of the 2018 Humanitarian Response Plan for Chad. GTS systematically collects and analyses feedback from affected people, field staff, and local partner organisations on key dimensions of humanitarian performance, the results of which will also inform the Humanitarian Needs Overview for the HRP 2019. Using these results, the CHS Alliance works with humanitarian actors in Chad to increase their capacity to use the Core Humanitarian Standard on Quality and Accountability as a framework for improving their efforts in assisting affected people. Support is provided through workshops and bilateral meetings with cluster representatives, CHS Alliance member organisations, and other stakeholders.

Approach

People affected by humanitarian crises tend to perceive the humanitarian system only by what they receive (or not) and by their interactions with humanitarian staff. Ground Truth Solutions aims to present this perspective to the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT), based on data collected from a robust sample of affected people in the main humanitarian contexts in Chad. Analysis of the perceptions of humanitarian personnel and local partner organisations complements this exercise, enabling the HCT to gain a more comprehensive understanding of the situation, which is particularly useful when making decisions about operational matters and resource allocation. It also makes it possible to better monitor and evaluate the efforts of the various humanitarian actors.

In our first survey of affected people, we look at the quality of service and the relationship between affected populations and humanitarian personnel. We also probe the views of affected people regarding their participation in important decisions as well as how they gauge the competence of humanitarian personnel. We also want to know if people see an improvement in their situation and if the assistance allows them to become more independent.

Our second survey instrument asks humanitarian staff – the crucial link in the humanitarian supply chain – about their views on progress being made toward achieving the objectives of the Humanitarian Response Plan, the support they are receiving from their employer to do their job effectively, and how their organisation is meeting their responsibilities in terms of duty of care.

Data for this project will be collected in three rounds. A third type of survey, to be conducted during Round Two, will take the pulse of local partner organisations. We will ask them about the support provided to them by international humanitarian actors, such as UN agencies and international NGOs. The focus will be on the quality of the relationship between the international humanitarian organisation and the local implementing organisation, as well as the local partner’s financial support and capacity building.