Strengthening accountability in Chad - August 2019 - Global Report - Round Three

Accountability has increasingly become a key topic for the humanitarian response in Chad. This was demonstrated, in part, by the prioritisation of perceptual indicators in the 2017-2019 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP). Time and again, we see that perceptions of affected people – including refugees, returnees, IDPs and host communities – about the aid they receive are a crucial component of accountability. With support from Sida (Swedish International Development Agency), the CHS Alliance, Ground Truth Solutions, and the Chad Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) are working together to change it. The project collects feedback from affected people, aid agency field staff, as well as local partners, in order to systematically monitor the implementation of the HRP against the Core Humanitarian Standard’s nine commitments so as to inform decision-making and strategic planning. To this end, Ground Truth Solutions has been collecting and analysing the perceptions of affected people across three regions in Chad: Lac, Ouaddaï and Logone Oriental. During the third round, 1,641 affected people in the Logone Oriental, Lac, and Ouaddaï regions of Chad were interviewed between March and April 2019. Currently, the CHS Alliance and its partners are in discussions with the HCT to ensure that perceptual indicators are included in the drafting of the forthcoming HRP, and a fourth round of data collection is scheduled for the end of September 2019 with both affected people (face-to-face surveys) and humanitarian staff (online survey). To see results from the latest round of data collection or for more information regarding the Strengthening Accountability in Chad project, please visit the Ground Truth Solutions website.